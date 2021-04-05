Bitcoin Fails to Break $60K; Short-Term Support Near $56K

Bitcoin (BTC) declined by about 5% during the weekend as sellers remained active at the $60,000 resistance level. The cryptocurrency stabilized at support near $56,000, but the intraday trend has weakened.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart is the most oversold since March 25, which preceded a near 20% price rally.

However, oversold price moves have been limited to resistance near the 200-period moving average, similar to March 22-24.

The uptrend on the hourly chart has weakened, with initial support around $56,000 and lower support around $54,000.

BTC will need to break above $60,000 to resume the uptrend. But for now, buyers who have been active at support are met with sellers at resistance – typical of a consolidation phase.

