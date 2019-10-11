Bitcoin Fails at Key Price Hurdle, Risks Return to $8,000
Bitcoin is facing further losses after the bulls failed to capitalize on price gains seen this week.
The cryptocurrency’s quick pullback from a 2.5-week high of $8,830 to below $8,400 this morning has invalidated a bullish breakout on the 4-hour chart seen Wednesday, as seen below.
4-hour chart
The failure to hold above the 200-day moving average (MA) at $8,654 has also weakened the bullish outlook on the daily chart and may have shifted risk in favor of a drop to $8,000 in the next 24 hours.
Daily chart
Bitcoin crossed the 200-day MA in the Asian trading hours on Friday and jumped to highs above $8,800, as expected. The breakout was short-lived, however, and prices fell from $8,820 to $8,356 in the 60 minutes to 06:00 UTC.
The failure to hold above the long-term average – a barometer of the long-term trend and a level which has acted as stiff resistance over the last two weeks – may embolden sellers, possibly leading to the deeper slide to $8,000.
A daily close above the 200-day MA is needed to revive the short-term bullish setup.
