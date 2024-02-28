News & Insights

Bitcoin eyes $60,000 in biggest monthly rally since late 2020

February 28, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC= surged for a fifth day on Wednesday to near $60,000, buoyed by flows into new U.S. spotbitcoin exchangetraded products that have driven it up 39.7% in February, which would mark its largest monthly rally since December 2020.

Bitcoin BTC= was last up 4.4% at $59,259, its highest since December 2021, while ether ETH= rose 2.2% to $3,320, having hit another two-year high.

Traders have poured into bitcoin ahead of April's halving event - a process designed to slow the release of bitcoin.

