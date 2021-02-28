Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days

Updates prices

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 6.39% to $43,165.78 on Sunday, losing $2,944.20 from its previous close.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has fallen 26% from the year's high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21 when it soared amid increasing confidence that it will become a mainstream investment and payments vehicle.

Major firms such as BNY Mellon BK.N, asset manager BlackRock Inc BLK.N and credit card giant Mastercard Inc MA.N have backed cryptocurrencies. Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Square Inc SQ.N and MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O have invested in bitcoin.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 8.88% to $1,329.46 on Sunday, losing $129.57 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

