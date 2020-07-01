Bitcoin ETP Listed on Europe’s Third-Largest Exchange
Deutsche Boerse has listed an exchange-traded product (ETP) that tracks the value of bitcoin.
21Shares, a Swiss-based product provider formerly known as Amun, said its bitcoin ETP had been officially accepted Wednesday to list on Xetra, Deutsche Boerseâs electronic trading venue.
âThe listing on Xetra not only strengthens our current position in Germany but also opens up institutional-grade crypto products to the wider European and international markets,â said Laurent Kssis, 21Sharesâ managing director, in a statement.
Deutsche Boerse Group has two trading venues: Xetra, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Together, they count as the third-largest trading platform in Europe, just behind the London Stock Exchange and Euronext.
Deutsche Boerseâs data shows more than â¬150 billion worth of equities and derivative products changed hands at Xetra in May. In December last year, the exchange handled approximately â¬300 billion in volume.
The London-based investment firm ETC Group listed a bitcoin-backed security on Xetra, earlier this month.
Bitcoin ETPs provide exposure to bitcoin in a regulated asset-class. In contrast to the U.S., where regulators have been loathe to sign off on bitcoin ETF applications, there are already three to four entities offering crypto-backed products across Europe.
21Shares launched its first Bitcoin ETP at the end of 2018 on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the largest in Switzerland. The company has since launched products that track other cryptos, some track multiple digital assets. It released a âShort Bitcoinâ ETP which inversely tracks bitcoinâs price in February.
WisdomTree, the worldâs largest product provider, launched a physically-backed bitcoin ETP on SIX last December.
21Sharesâ products already listed seven of its ETPs on retail-orientated Boerse Stuttgart â Germanyâs second-largest exchange â in January.
Kssis told CoinDesk the firm wanted to increase exposure in Europeâs institutional market.
âMost institutions do not have easy access to Stuttgart as itâs a regional exchange,â he said.
Swiss institutions currently hold up to 80% of 21Sharesâ assets under management, according to Kssis. Listing on Xetra, which has a greater international reach, will make 21Sharesâ Bitcoin ETP accessible not to investors based around the world.
Investors will be able to begin trading the Bitcoin ETP on Xetra from Thursday.
