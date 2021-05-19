Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and ethereum posted their largest one-day drop since March last year on Wednesday, with losses in the market capitalization for the entire cryptocurrency sector approaching $1 trillion.

The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Bitcoin dropped to $30,066, the lowest since late January. It was last down 22% at $33,502 BTC=BTSP. The most popular cryptocurrency posted its largest one-day loss since March 2020.

Ethereum fell to as low as $1,850 ETH=BTSP, its weakest level since late January as well. It was last down 28% at $2,439. Ethereum's one-day losses were the biggest since March last year.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.