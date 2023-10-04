News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble Amid Recession Worries, Who's The Next House Speaker? - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

October 04, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

US MarketsRPM International, Acuity Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into WednesdayPIMCO Co-Founder Bill Gross Says 10-Year Treasury Yield Could Spike To 5% SoonFear & Greed Index Moves To 'Extreme Fear' Zone Amid Surge In Treasury YieldsHere's Why Real Estate Stocks Got Crushed TuesdayTrump's SPAC Partner Digital World, Novavax, Palantir, And Tesla: Why These Stocks Are Trending Today?

Crypto

'Satoshi Nakamoto' Handle Tweets 2024 Halving Will Pave The Way For Transaction Fee Supremacy: 'They Want To Silence You'Why Ripple's XRP Token Is Surging Over 5% Today?Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble Amid Recession Worries: Analyst Says 'Uptober Has Been Temporarily Postponed'

US Politics

Who's The Next House Speaker? A Look Into The Uncertainty Following Kevin McCarthy's RemovalPro-Trump Historian Nitpicks Timing Of Ex-Presidential Aides' 'Mysterious' Outrage Amid 'Real And Planned' Damage To InstitutionsFrom Allies To Critics: 24 Former Trump Aides Who Switched SidesKevin McCarthy Would Lose More Than Just The House Speaker's Position: Here's All At StakeKevin McCarthy Claps Back At Republicans Who Ousted Him: 'They Don't Get To Say They're Conservative'Former White House Aide Accuses Trump Of Reserving 'Worst' Insults For Women Of ColorCrypto-Friendly Congressman Patrick McHenry Temporarily Assumes Role As US House SpeakerTrump's Niece Roasts Kevin McCarthy's Brief House Stint As Speaker For 'Approximately 27 Scaramuccis'Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm Amid Turbulent Times For GOP After Kevin McCarthy Ousted: 'There's Not A Plan'Donald Trump Drops Off Forbes 400 Rich List Amid Civil Fraud Trial And Net Worth ScrutinyTrump Hit With Gag Order In Civil Fraud Trial — Judge Says Ex-President's Remarks About His Staff, 'Unacceptable, Inappropriate And Will Not Be Tolerated'Acting Speaker McHenry Orders Nancy Pelosi To Vacate Capitol Office: 'Please Vacate The Space Tomorrow'

World Politics

Will Biden-Xi Jinping Clash Intensify? Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says 'Neither Country Wants To Go To War'Hillary Clinton Slams US Supporters Of Russia's President: 'I Don't Understand Any American Siding With Putin'Biden Administration Sting: Surprise Indictments Against Chinese Fentanyl Supply Chain Producers

Electric Vehicles

Volkswagen Calls On Tesla, Rivian Veteran To Tackle EV Software ChallengesNio Vs. Li Auto: Which Chinese EV Startup Is Winning The Stock Race?Tesla Takes Cybertruck Testing To Mexico, Introduces New AccessoriesElon Musk Unveils Tesla's Auto Hazard Safety Upgrade: 'Your Car Just Got Better While You Slept'Tesla Bull Shrugs Off Current Phase As 'Pause Into Next Phase Of Growth Story,' Calls UAW Strike A 'Win-Win' For EV MakerCybertruck Tows Raptor Vac At SpaceX Starbase — Is Elon Musk Teasing the Future of Mobility?

Tech

Apple's Growth Engine Sputtering? Bullish Analyst Lists 4 Factors Behind Stock DowngradeIs Cupertino's Next Trick A USB-C-Powered Apple Pencil 3? iOS 17.1 Beta 2 Drops CluesMark Zuckerberg's Meta Reportedly Set To Lay Off Employees In Metaverse Silicon Unit on Wednesday

Communication

Is MrBeast Really Giving Away 10,000 iPhone 15 Pros On TikTok? Here's What You Need To KnowSpotify Takes On Amazon's Audible, To Let Premium Users Listen To 15 Hours Of Audio Books

Space

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Deliveries To Orbit Set To Eclipse Rest Of The World — Here's How Many Tons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.