Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble Ahead of Key Jobs Data; Trump's Niece Claims Her Uncle Justifies Treason - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsS&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Climb Ahead Of Key Jobs Data: Analyst Says Stepping In Before Earnings 'Bit Of A Catching A Falling Knife'Park Aerospace, Aehr Test Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market SessionInvestors React To Bond Market Chaos Amid High-Interest Rates: 'This Is Clearly A Panic Attack'
CryptoFTX Former Developer Adam Yedidia Testifies In Sam Bankman-Fried Trial About $8B DeficitSHIB's 'Secret' AI Venture Pushes 'Bad Idea' Up 40% In A Single Day — What's HappeningUS Treasury Flags Bitcoin, Ethereum Linked To Chinese Fentanyl Trade — Elizabeth Warren Proposes A SolutionBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble Ahead of Crucial Jobs Data: Analyst Sees A Bearish Flag Pattern In King Crypto, So What's The Silver Lining?
US PoliticsTrump's Niece Says Her Uncle Justifies Treason By Claiming He Has Every Right To Do So: 'Charges ... In 6 Different Jurisdictions Are Starting To Take A Toll''The Place Is A Palace': Joe Rogan Says If You Believe Judge's Valuation Of Trump's Mar-A-Lago, 'You Don't Give A F*** About The Truth'Trump's Legal Team Questions Mental Health Of Former Accountant In New York Civil Fraud Trial'Praise The Lord Finally': GOP's Chuck Grassley Says Biden's Border Wall Move Tied To 'Big Blue Cities' Grappling With Migrant Crisis 'Reality'Ron DeSantis Delivers Scathing Critique Of Trump In Fiery Rant: 'Don't Need Any More Presidents That Have Lost The Zip On Their Fastball'House Republicans Fire Shots At Matt Gaetz Following Kevin McCarthy's Ouster: 'Got Schooled By AOC'Former Federal Prosecutor Warns Trump's Trial Delaying Tactic Could Backfire: 'I Don't Think It's Going To Play Well'Ted Cruz Slams Joe Biden's Border Wall Decision Amid Migrant Crisis As Window Dressing: 'They've Gone Crazy''We'll Deal With Them': Trump Ally Jim Jordan Says Ready To Work With Joe Biden If He Becomes House SpeakerTrump Considers First Capitol Visit Since Jan. 6 Riots, Is He Considering Giving Speakership A Go?
World PoliticsJoe Biden Reportedly Considering State Department Grants To Aid Ukraine
US EconomyDemand For Sides Of French Fries Remains Steady, Boosting Optimism Amid Inflation Concerns
World EconomyAnalyst Predicts Lower Gasoline Rates As Saudi Arabia's Crude Production Cuts Led To High Crude Prices
Electric VehiclesRenault, Volvo And Shipping Company CMA CGM Join Hands For New Line Of Electric VansTesla's New Price Cuts Could Sour Wall Street EPS Projections, Says Analyst: 'No Way To Sugar Coat This'Lucid Air RWD At A Glance — Here's How It Stacks Up Against Tesla's Model SRivian Selloff 'Way Overdone,' Says Fund Manager After Stock's 23% Wreck: 'Being Penalized For ...'Tesla Buyers To Gain Little From Having A Referral Anymore — Is Demand Surging Or Margins Tightening?Price Drop Alert: Tesla Makes Model Y, Model 3 More Affordable For US Buyers
TechGoogle's New Tensor G3 Chipset Gets Toasty: Pixel 8 Pro Can Get Nearly As Hot As Apple's iPhone 15 ProAmazon Reportedly Planning Major Price Reduction For Fresh Grocery Deliveries To Prime Members, Leaked Memo Reveals
ConsumerJim Cramer Predicts Ford May Move Production Amid UAW Strike: 'If They Don't Come To The Table Soon, Mexico Will Be In Play'
CommunicationElon Musk Fires Back As SEC Sues Him Over Twitter Stock Drama: 'Comprehensive Overhaul Of These Agencies Sorely Needed'
EnergyExxon Mobil Reportedly Nearing $60B Megadeal To Buy Pioneer Natural Resources
SpaceTesla CEO Elon Musk Confident SpaceX's Starship Has 'Decent Chance' To Reach Orbit Despite Previous Explosion
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.