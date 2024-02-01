Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble After Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged; Economist David Rosenberg Says Recession Hiding In UPS Earnings: 'Tough To Buy Into That Q4 Government-Massaged GDP Data - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoElon Musk’s Delaware Setback Opens Door For Srinivasan’s Ethereum, Solana DAO ProposalThis New ETF Allows Investment In Apple, Microsoft And Other ‘Magnificent 7’ StocksFamilies, Ex-Hostages File Lawsuit Against Binance, Changpeng Zhao For Allegedly Providing ‘Substantial Assistance’ To Hamas TerroristsBen Armstrong Announces End To Daily Crypto Shows, Admits To ‘Burning $25,000 A Week’Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble After Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged: Analyst Labels Move ‘Temporary Headwind’ For King Crypto

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

US Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

General

Energy

Photo by Matt Benzero on Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.