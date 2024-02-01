News & Insights

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble After Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged; Economist David Rosenberg Says Recession Hiding In UPS Earnings: 'Tough To Buy Into That Q4 Government-Massaged GDP Data - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

February 01, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

CryptoElon Musk’s Delaware Setback Opens Door For Srinivasan’s Ethereum, Solana DAO ProposalThis New ETF Allows Investment In Apple, Microsoft And Other ‘Magnificent 7’ StocksFamilies, Ex-Hostages File Lawsuit Against Binance, Changpeng Zhao For Allegedly Providing ‘Substantial Assistance’ To Hamas TerroristsBen Armstrong Announces End To Daily Crypto Shows, Admits To ‘Burning $25,000 A Week’Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble After Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged: Analyst Labels Move ‘Temporary Headwind’ For King Crypto

US Markets

MaxLinear Reports Q4 Results, Joins ING, Wolfspeed And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market SessionInvestor Sentiment Falls Sharply Following Fed’s Rate Decision; Dow Dips Over 300 Points

US Politics

Democratic Lawmakers Urge Biden To Address ‘Authoritarian’ Actions By El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele Seeking ‘Unconstitutional Second Term’Biden’s $140M War Chest Towers Over GOP Rivals As 2024 Election Heats UpFormer NSA Says Warns Against Trump Presidency: ‘If His First Four Years Were Bad, A Second Four Will Be Worse’GOP Attor­ney Gen­er­al In Texas Sues Five Cities To Stop Voter-Approved Mar­i­jua­na Reform, Says They’re ‘Run By Pro-Crime Extremists’Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Montana GOP For ‘Leftwing Cancel Culture’ After Father’s ‘Strongest And Most Loyal Supporter’ UninvitedTrump And Biden Are ‘Grumpy Old Men’ — Nikki Haley’s Campaign Takes Aim At ‘Stumbling Seniors’ In New Ad Blitz

World Politics

US Asserts Not Seeking War With Iran, But Analyst Warns A Larger Conflict Already Brewing: ‘Tensions…Are At The Highest Level They’ve Been For Some TimeFBI Director Tells Congress Beijing-Linked Hackers Targeting US Infrastructure: ‘Low Blows Against Civilians Are Part Of China’s Plan’

US Economy

Economist David Rosenberg Says Recession Hiding In UPS Earnings: ‘Tough To Buy Into That Q4 Government-Massaged GDP Data’Billionaire Investor Jeffrey Gundlach Predicts Recession, Says ‘Goldilocks’ Theory Makes Him ‘Nervous’Peter Schiff Slams Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell For Double Standards On Inflation

Tech

Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro Headset Worth The Hype? Tech YouTuber MKBHD Weighs InApple’s Q1 Report On Radar Amid Cupertino’s Struggles To Grow Revenue: Can iPhone, Vision Pro First Impressions Lift Sagging Stock?Qualcomm Extends Its Deals With Apple And Samsung: Analyst Calls It A ‘Not Surprising Development’Apple Vision Pro Targets Professionals With Microsoft 365 Suite — Skips Netflix, YouTube, SpotifySenator Sheldon Whitehouse Grills Tech CEOs Over Child Safety: ‘Collectively, Your Platforms Really S**k At Policing…’

Electric Vehicle

Tesla-Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Sees 95-100% Of All Vehicles On Roads As EVs By 2030, Predicts A ‘Death Spiral’ For Legacy AutomakersPolestar Welcomes Geely Affiliate As Potential Shareholder, Partnership With Volvo ContinuesWhat Lies Ahead For Tesla Now That Delaware Court Has Dismissed Elon Musk’s $56B Pay Package?Canoo Delivers Electric Vehicles To Zeeba, Progressing Towards 5,450-unit Fleet AgreementElon Musk Says Tesla Will Hold Shareholder Vote On Incorporating In Texas After Twitter Poll Results Favor StateTesla Upgrades Model Y In China With Advanced Self-Driving Hardware 4, No Price Increase

Consumer

Dollar Tree, WanaBana Accused Of Putting Kids At Risk With Lead-Laced Applesauce

Communication

Taylor Swift, Bieber, Drake: UMG Pulls Music From TikTok Over ‘Insufficient’ PayoutsHulu Joins Streaming Giants Netflix, Disney+ And YouTube In Password Sharing Crackdown

General

Tesla Faces Lawsuit From 25 California Counties Over Alleged Improper Handling Of Hazardous Waste

Energy

Why Oil Giant Shell Shares Are Higher Premarket Today

