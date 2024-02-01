Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble After Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged; Economist David Rosenberg Says Recession Hiding In UPS Earnings: 'Tough To Buy Into That Q4 Government-Massaged GDP Data - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoElon Musk’s Delaware Setback Opens Door For Srinivasan’s Ethereum, Solana DAO ProposalThis New ETF Allows Investment In Apple, Microsoft And Other ‘Magnificent 7’ StocksFamilies, Ex-Hostages File Lawsuit Against Binance, Changpeng Zhao For Allegedly Providing ‘Substantial Assistance’ To Hamas TerroristsBen Armstrong Announces End To Daily Crypto Shows, Admits To ‘Burning $25,000 A Week’Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble After Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged: Analyst Labels Move ‘Temporary Headwind’ For King Crypto
US MarketsMaxLinear Reports Q4 Results, Joins ING, Wolfspeed And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market SessionInvestor Sentiment Falls Sharply Following Fed’s Rate Decision; Dow Dips Over 300 Points
US Politics
World PoliticsUS Asserts Not Seeking War With Iran, But Analyst Warns A Larger Conflict Already Brewing: ‘Tensions…Are At The Highest Level They’ve Been For Some TimeFBI Director Tells Congress Beijing-Linked Hackers Targeting US Infrastructure: ‘Low Blows Against Civilians Are Part Of China’s Plan’
US EconomyEconomist David Rosenberg Says Recession Hiding In UPS Earnings: ‘Tough To Buy Into That Q4 Government-Massaged GDP Data’Billionaire Investor Jeffrey Gundlach Predicts Recession, Says ‘Goldilocks’ Theory Makes Him ‘Nervous’Peter Schiff Slams Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell For Double Standards On Inflation
TechApple’s $3,500 Vision Pro Headset Worth The Hype? Tech YouTuber MKBHD Weighs InApple’s Q1 Report On Radar Amid Cupertino’s Struggles To Grow Revenue: Can iPhone, Vision Pro First Impressions Lift Sagging Stock?Qualcomm Extends Its Deals With Apple And Samsung: Analyst Calls It A ‘Not Surprising Development’Apple Vision Pro Targets Professionals With Microsoft 365 Suite — Skips Netflix, YouTube, SpotifySenator Sheldon Whitehouse Grills Tech CEOs Over Child Safety: ‘Collectively, Your Platforms Really S**k At Policing…’
Electric VehicleTesla-Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Sees 95-100% Of All Vehicles On Roads As EVs By 2030, Predicts A ‘Death Spiral’ For Legacy AutomakersPolestar Welcomes Geely Affiliate As Potential Shareholder, Partnership With Volvo ContinuesWhat Lies Ahead For Tesla Now That Delaware Court Has Dismissed Elon Musk’s $56B Pay Package?Canoo Delivers Electric Vehicles To Zeeba, Progressing Towards 5,450-unit Fleet AgreementElon Musk Says Tesla Will Hold Shareholder Vote On Incorporating In Texas After Twitter Poll Results Favor StateTesla Upgrades Model Y In China With Advanced Self-Driving Hardware 4, No Price Increase
Consumer
CommunicationTaylor Swift, Bieber, Drake: UMG Pulls Music From TikTok Over ‘Insufficient’ PayoutsHulu Joins Streaming Giants Netflix, Disney+ And YouTube In Password Sharing Crackdown
GeneralTesla Faces Lawsuit From 25 California Counties Over Alleged Improper Handling Of Hazardous Waste
EnergyWhy Oil Giant Shell Shares Are Higher Premarket Today
