Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Year Of The Dragon Dawns; Biden Debuts On TikTok Aiming For Young Voters With Super Bowl Post - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

February 12, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

CryptoCrypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin To Kickstart ‘Memeseason’ With A Pump To $0.10Dogecoin Trails Behind Chainlink In Terms Of Market Cap After Whale Accumulation Spree Drives LINK To 10th Spot In RankingsEdward Snowden Says He’s Watching The Bitcoin Chart While Everyone Else Is Glued To The Super Bowl GameBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Year Of The Dragon Dawns: Analyst Predicts 6-Figure Price Target For King Crypto

US Markets

Nasdaq, S&P Futures Flatline As Key Inflation Data, More Earnings Lie In Store This Week: Analyst Flags ‘Some Caution’ On OvervaluationsInvestor Optimism Improves; S&P 500 Settles Above 5,000 LevelWaste Management, Goodyear Tire And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

US Politics

Trump And Miriam Adelson Meet In Vegas Amid Campaign Funding SpeculationsBiden Debuts On TikTok Aiming For Young Voters With Super Bowl PostTrump’s Immunity Claim Should Be Shot Down, Say Two-Thirds Of Americans — But Will Age Come In Way Of Biden Victory?El-Erian Thinks Biden’s Economic Woes Could Be Self-Inflicted As Trump Gains Ground In Voter ConfidenceJoe Biden Says Stock Market Strength Is ‘Sign Of Confidence’ In America’s Economy: ‘Good News’Trump Will Be Held Accountable ‘Every Day Between Now And November’ For Sabotaging Border Deal, Says BidenBiden Says If Trump Able To Gain Power Again, He Will Let Russia ‘Do Whatever The Hell They Want’ With NATO Allies

World Politics

Despite US Sanctions, China Pushes Forward In Advanced Chip Development, But Challenges Persist: ReportRussian President And Xi Jinping To Meet In China As Ukraine Invasion Enters Its 3rd Year

US Economy

Only 25% Of Experts Predict US Recession In 2024, China Conflict And External Factors Pose Risk: Survey

World Economy

EU’s Green Image Under Threat As Farmer Protests Force Climate Policy U-Turns

Tech

Apple Vision Pro’s In-Flight Experience Is So ‘Wild’ Even Microsoft Execs Are In AweGoogle Commits $27M To Boost AI Skills In EuropeApple Vision Pro Could Cannibalize iPad Down The Line, Says Mark Gurman: Tim Cook Has His Work Cut OutTech Giants Including Microsoft, Alphabet, PayPal Slashed 34,000 Positions For Generative AI Investment In 2024: Report

Electric Vehicle

Rivian Rally Loses Steam: What’s Going On With The EV Stock?Dubai Sets Sights On Skies With Joby Aviation’s All-Electric Air Taxi ServiceFord Starts F-150 Lightning Deliveries In Tesla’s European Stronghold Amid Demand Slowdown Back HomeIs Lucid’s Software Fix For Windshield Defroster Issue Enough? NHTSA Opens ProbeTesla Used Car Values Sink 50% From Mid-2022 Peak: What It Means For EV Giant, UsersElon Musk Shuts Down Snoop Dogg’s Request For Free Tesla: ‘Everyone Pays Full Price … Including Me’How Chinese EV Traders Are Beating Global Barriers With A Stealthy Tactic To Conquer New MarketsTesla CEO Elon Musk Explains Model Y Price Cuts: ‘Since Most People Don’t Love To Buy Cars…’

Communication

TikTok Turns Political Arena As Indonesia’s Candidates Make ‘Content’ For Gen Z VotesUS Judge Orders Elon Musk’s Testimony In SEC Probe Of $44B Twitter Acquisition

Healthcare

Ozempic Maker’s Parent Company To Invest $7B Annually By 2030: ‘We Have More Money Than Ever To Invest’

General

Elon Musk Talks Up Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview’s Reach On X Amid A 48% Surge In Super Bowl LVIII Video Views‘Man Up, Tucker’: Garry Kasparov Challenges Carlson To Face-To-Face Debate Over ‘Twisted’ Interview Of Russian President, Gets Bill Ackman’s BackingSafety Group Urges Tesla Boycott With Super Bowl Ads, Targeting Self-Driving Software’s Safety Issues: ‘Deny Them Your Money’Taylor Swift At Super Bowl LVIII: Who’s The Pop Star Sitting With?Eyewitness Describes ‘Wild’ Experience As Crowd Vandalizes And Sets Google’s Waymo Self-Driving Car On Fire In San Francisco: ‘No One Stood Up’

Space

SpaceX ‘Mapping Out’ Plan To Land And Sustain A Million People On Mars, Says CEO Elon MuskElon Musk Denies Use Of Starlink By Russian Forces: Says No Terminals Sold ‘Directly Or Indirectly’

Energy

Shell’s Hydrogen Exit In California Deals A Major Blow To State’s Green Mobility DriveMining Giant Rio Tinto Caught Into Water Nightmare At Two Mines: Report

Photo vi WorldSpectrum from Pixabay

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

