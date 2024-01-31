News & Insights

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Investors Await Federal Reserve's Rate Decision; Tesla Analysts, Investors Unpack Fallout From CEO's $55B Pay Plan Collapse - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoDogecoin Sees ‘Record-Breaking’ New Addresses In A Single Day, Says Analyst — After Mark Cuban Says ‘Yes’ To DOGE‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Flashing ‘Buy Signal’ Says Crypto Analyst Ali Martinez: ‘Could Climb To $0.010’Is Trump Really Worth $10B? Biographer Shatters Claim, Says Ex-President ‘Begging For Money From People’Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Trading Bots Just The Start Of AI Transforming Crypto ‘This Use Case Has Existed For A Long Time’Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Investors Await Federal Reserve’s Rate Decision: Analyst Says Whales On A BTC Accumulation Spree

US Markets

Alphabet Reports Q4 Results, Joins AMD, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market SessionFear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Greed’ Zone Ahead of Fed’s Rate DecisionRenowned Investor Who Predicted 1987 Stock Market Crash Warns Of Major Sell-Off With 30% Correction: ‘This Is The Thinnest Market I’ve Ever Seen…’

US Politics

Team Biden Shrugs Off Wall Street Rally As Trump Looks To Take Credit: ‘Most Americans Don’t Experience The Economy Through The Stock Market’Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Backs Nikki Haley With $5M Super PAC DonationBiden Vs. Trump: New Poll Points To ‘Positive Shift’ That Could Prop Up Chances Of One Candidate In Potentially Tight RaceNikki Haley Takes Swipe At Trump Over $50M Legal Bills: ‘He Can’t Beat Joe Biden If He’s Spending All His Time And Money On Court Cases’Mike Johnson Says Absurd To Link Border Deal Opposition To His Support For Trump: ‘We Have A Responsibility Here To Do Our Duty’

World Politics

Houthis Vow To Continue Targeting US, UK After Firing Another Missile At Washington’s Warship In Red SeaMike Pence Urges Biden To Act In Middle East Citing Trump Administration’s Cruise Missile Action In Syria: ‘Iran Only Understands Strength’Return Of US Sanctions On Venezuela’s Oil Sector Could Trigger Revenue Loss, Fuel Shortages, Analysts Warn

Tech

AMD Stock Takes 7% Premarket Plunge But Analyst Adds Twist With 39% Price Target Lift: What’s Going On?Xiaomi To Kickstart SU7 Production Next Month, Targets 10,000 Units By JulyMicrosoft And Intel Are Betting On AI As Analyst Says The ‘Revolution Is Here’: Will Copilot Be Able To Drive Global PC Market’s Comeback?Apple Analyst Predicts Foldables, Huawei, And AI Pose Threat To iPhone Throne In 2024Amazon Features In Morgan Stanley Analyst’s Top Pick, Says ‘Shareholder Returns Could Be Needle-Moving’Humanoid Robot Startup Reportedly In Talks For Mega Funding Round Led By Microsoft, OpenAIMicrosoft’s Gaming Revolution: Xbox Hits Cosmic Heights With 200M Monthly Users After Activision Blizzard Fusion, Reveals Satya NadellaSatya Nadella Once Again Calls For ‘Geneva Convention Around Cyber’ After Russian Intelligence Group Breaches Security At Microsoft

Electric Vehicle

‘Told Them So:’ Elon Musk Mocks Big-Ticket Investor Who Chose Cruise Over Tesla After GM’s Self-Driving Unit Plans $1B Expense CutFord To Deliver Over 1,000 F-150 Lightning And Mustang Mach-E Cars To Power Ecolab’s Clean Driving Initiatives‘Jaw Dropper:’ Tesla Analysts, Investors Unpack Fallout From CEO’s $55B Pay Plan Collapse While Musk Laments ‘Parasitic Load’ Of Being A Public CompanyCathie Wood-Led Ark’s Tesla Love Affair Intensifies With $5.5M Stock Buy While Bitcoin ETF Purchases Take A BreatherElon Musk Sours On Delaware After Judge Strikes Down $56B Package, Asks X Followers If Tesla Should Change State Of Incorporation To Texas

Consumer

H&M CEO Abruptly Quits, Shares Drop 8% Amid Slump In Sales And Profitability

Communication

Why Is Vodafone Stock Trading Lower Wednesday?TikTok Hits Back At Universal Music Group’s Claims Of Bullying Over Music Deal: ‘Put Their Own Greed Above Interests Of Their Artists’

Healthcare

Novo Nordisk Skyrockets To $506B Valuation Driven By ‘Miracle’ Drugs Ozempic, Wegovy

Space

One Month Into 2024, SpaceX Is Already Falling Short Of Its Own Launch Targets: Temporary Setback Or Cause For Concern?

Energy

What’s Going On With Oilfield Services Giant Schlumberger Stock Today?

