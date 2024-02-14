Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Despite Hotter-Than-Expected US Inflation; Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds One Candidate Nearly Closes Gap In Tight Race, Stands To Gain More If This Happens- Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoBitcoin Traders Eye $64K Target As Blackrock’s ETF Rakes In $500M In A Day’34 Trillion Reasons To Believe In BTC:’ Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Touts Bitcoin Amid US Debt SpikeMore Crypto Crackdown Coming? Treasury To Deliver Congressional Hearing In Quest To Fight Illicit FinancingArk Invest CEO Cathie Wood Says ‘We’d Be Surprised’ If SEC Approves ‘Anything But Bitcoin And Ether’ As Crypto ETFsBitcoin Demanding Cybercriminals Hit Over 100 Romanian Hospitals With ‘Backmydata’ Ransomware Causing Significant DisruptionsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Despite Hotter-Than-Expected US Inflation: Analyst Predicts Widespread Adoption Would Propel King Crypto To $600K

Image: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay

