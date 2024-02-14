Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Despite Hotter-Than-Expected US Inflation; Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds One Candidate Nearly Closes Gap In Tight Race, Stands To Gain More If This Happens- Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoBitcoin Traders Eye $64K Target As Blackrock’s ETF Rakes In $500M In A Day’34 Trillion Reasons To Believe In BTC:’ Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Touts Bitcoin Amid US Debt SpikeMore Crypto Crackdown Coming? Treasury To Deliver Congressional Hearing In Quest To Fight Illicit FinancingArk Invest CEO Cathie Wood Says ‘We’d Be Surprised’ If SEC Approves ‘Anything But Bitcoin And Ether’ As Crypto ETFsBitcoin Demanding Cybercriminals Hit Over 100 Romanian Hospitals With ‘Backmydata’ Ransomware Causing Significant DisruptionsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Despite Hotter-Than-Expected US Inflation: Analyst Predicts Widespread Adoption Would Propel King Crypto To $600K
US MarketsAirbnb Reports Q4 Results, Joins MGM Resorts, Upstart And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market SessionFear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Greed’ Zone Following Inflation Data; Dow Tumbles Over 500 PointsStock Market Bubble To Inflate Until 2025, Capital Economics’ John Higgins Anticipates S&P 500 To Hit 6,500-Mark
US Politics
World PoliticsKim Jong Un Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles On Wednesday Amid Tensions With South KoreaKim Jong Un Selling Arms To Russia Is ‘China’s Problem’ As Well, Says US OfficialRussia Reportedly Gearing Up For A ‘Possible’ Conflict With NATO Amid Ukraine Confrontation, Warns Estonia
US EconomyUS Inflation Fears Roil Asia-Pacific Markets: Nikkei, Kospi, ASX 200 Slide, Hang Seng Bucks TrendsFormer Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli Warns Of ‘Tremendous Shift’ In Labor Market, Predicts No Soft Landing For US Economy
TechNvidia’s Rally At Risk? Short Seller Jim Chanos Says ‘That’s Bad … If True’ After Analyst Spots Potential Red FlagApple Vision Pro Apps Cross The 1,000 Milestone Amid Reports Of Early Buyers Returning Their HeadsetsAlibaba Partners With Saudi Arabia And UAE Firms As China Gets Closer To GulfJeff Bezos Sells Another $2B Worth of Amazon Shares, Now Holds 9.3% Stake: What Investors Should KnowNvidia’s ‘Chat With RTX’ Lets You Make Your Own ChatGPT And Run It On Your PC For FreeA First In Autonomous Vehicle History: Google’s Waymo Retracts Self-Driving Software After Phoenix CrashesApple Bows To EU With Third iOS 17.4 Beta Rollout: Here’s What’s Changed With App Store, Emojis, PodcastsCan AI Dream Up Patentable Ideas? US Patent And Trademark Office Says No For NowAlibaba Losing Ground As Merchants Shift To JD.Com, Douyin And Other Rival Platforms: Report
Electric VehicleElon Musk Claims Tesla Worker Who Died In Fiery 2022 Crash ‘Unfortunately’ Never Downloaded FSD: ‘Accident Probably Would Not Have Happened’Tesla Vs. BYD Heats Up: Chinese EV Giant Eyes US Market With Mexican Factory PlanPlanning To Buy A Tesla? This Model Y Variant Could Now Be A Cheaper Option Than Model 3 After Latest Price TweaksFormer Tesla Autopilot Head Swears No Drama Behind Second Exit From OpenAI — Elon Musk Hopes He’ll Start Posting Videos On X
Consumer
CommunicationEx-Apple Exec Emerges As Top Contender For Disney, Fox, And Warner’s Sports Streaming CEOSony To List Financial Unit After PS5 Sales DisappointmentPay More, See Less? Prime Video Subscribers Sue Amazon For Flooding ‘Ad-Free’ Content With Commercials
FinancialBarclays VP Sues Bank For $290K Alleging Racial, Religious And Gender Discrimination
GeneralStanford Scientists Discover Extremely Simple Method To Extend Life Of Lithium-Metal EV Batteries
SpaceSpaceX Halts Launch Of Intuitive Machines’ Robotic Moon Lander Due To Technical Glitch‘Already Well Under Way:’ Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Is Building Factory As Big As 15 Football Fields At Texas Launch Site As Part Of $100M Expansion
Energy
Image: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
