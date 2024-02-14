News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Despite Hotter-Than-Expected US Inflation; Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds One Candidate Nearly Closes Gap In Tight Race, Stands To Gain More If This Happens- Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

February 14, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

CryptoBitcoin Traders Eye $64K Target As Blackrock’s ETF Rakes In $500M In A Day’34 Trillion Reasons To Believe In BTC:’ Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Touts Bitcoin Amid US Debt SpikeMore Crypto Crackdown Coming? Treasury To Deliver Congressional Hearing In Quest To Fight Illicit FinancingArk Invest CEO Cathie Wood Says ‘We’d Be Surprised’ If SEC Approves ‘Anything But Bitcoin And Ether’ As Crypto ETFsBitcoin Demanding Cybercriminals Hit Over 100 Romanian Hospitals With ‘Backmydata’ Ransomware Causing Significant DisruptionsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Despite Hotter-Than-Expected US Inflation: Analyst Predicts Widespread Adoption Would Propel King Crypto To $600K

US Markets

Airbnb Reports Q4 Results, Joins MGM Resorts, Upstart And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market SessionFear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Greed’ Zone Following Inflation Data; Dow Tumbles Over 500 PointsStock Market Bubble To Inflate Until 2025, Capital Economics’ John Higgins Anticipates S&P 500 To Hit 6,500-Mark

US Politics

Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds One Candidate Nearly Closes Gap In Tight Race, Stands To Gain More If This HappensBiden’s ‘Shrinkinflation’ Stance Is A Bid To Win Back Independents, Former Presidential Candidate ClaimsFormer Ron DeSantis Ally Omeed Malik To Raise $3M For Donald Trump’s 2024 CampaignBiden Slams GOP After Homeland Security Secretary Impeached By House: ‘History Will Not Look Kindly’Democrat Tom Suozzi Triumphs In New York Special Election, Securing House Seat Vacated After Expulsion Of George Santos

World Politics

Kim Jong Un Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles On Wednesday Amid Tensions With South KoreaKim Jong Un Selling Arms To Russia Is ‘China’s Problem’ As Well, Says US OfficialRussia Reportedly Gearing Up For A ‘Possible’ Conflict With NATO Amid Ukraine Confrontation, Warns Estonia

US Economy

US Inflation Fears Roil Asia-Pacific Markets: Nikkei, Kospi, ASX 200 Slide, Hang Seng Bucks TrendsFormer Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli Warns Of ‘Tremendous Shift’ In Labor Market, Predicts No Soft Landing For US Economy

Tech

Nvidia’s Rally At Risk? Short Seller Jim Chanos Says ‘That’s Bad … If True’ After Analyst Spots Potential Red FlagApple Vision Pro Apps Cross The 1,000 Milestone Amid Reports Of Early Buyers Returning Their HeadsetsAlibaba Partners With Saudi Arabia And UAE Firms As China Gets Closer To GulfJeff Bezos Sells Another $2B Worth of Amazon Shares, Now Holds 9.3% Stake: What Investors Should KnowNvidia’s ‘Chat With RTX’ Lets You Make Your Own ChatGPT And Run It On Your PC For FreeA First In Autonomous Vehicle History: Google’s Waymo Retracts Self-Driving Software After Phoenix CrashesApple Bows To EU With Third iOS 17.4 Beta Rollout: Here’s What’s Changed With App Store, Emojis, PodcastsCan AI Dream Up Patentable Ideas? US Patent And Trademark Office Says No For NowAlibaba Losing Ground As Merchants Shift To JD.Com, Douyin And Other Rival Platforms: Report

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk Claims Tesla Worker Who Died In Fiery 2022 Crash ‘Unfortunately’ Never Downloaded FSD: ‘Accident Probably Would Not Have Happened’Tesla Vs. BYD Heats Up: Chinese EV Giant Eyes US Market With Mexican Factory PlanPlanning To Buy A Tesla? This Model Y Variant Could Now Be A Cheaper Option Than Model 3 After Latest Price TweaksFormer Tesla Autopilot Head Swears No Drama Behind Second Exit From OpenAI — Elon Musk Hopes He’ll Start Posting Videos On X

Consumer

Shopify President Discusses International Expansion Plans With Jim Cramer: ‘Massive Area Of Growth For Us

Communication

Ex-Apple Exec Emerges As Top Contender For Disney, Fox, And Warner’s Sports Streaming CEOSony To List Financial Unit After PS5 Sales DisappointmentPay More, See Less? Prime Video Subscribers Sue Amazon For Flooding ‘Ad-Free’ Content With Commercials

Financial

Barclays VP Sues Bank For $290K Alleging Racial, Religious And Gender Discrimination

General

Stanford Scientists Discover Extremely Simple Method To Extend Life Of Lithium-Metal EV Batteries

Space

SpaceX Halts Launch Of Intuitive Machines’ Robotic Moon Lander Due To Technical Glitch‘Already Well Under Way:’ Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Is Building Factory As Big As 15 Football Fields At Texas Launch Site As Part Of $100M Expansion

Energy

Eversource’s Q4 Earnings Miss, Offshore Wind Business Exit, Eyes Water Distribution Business Sale & More

Image: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.