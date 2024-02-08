Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As NYCB Hits 1997 Levels Amid Small Banking Fears; Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Projects Dead Heat But One Candidate Gains Decisive Lead Under This Condition - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoCrypto Ransom Payments Surged 76.4% To $1.1 Billion In 2023 — Number Of Threat Actors See ‘Astronomical’ GrowthMaxine Waters Says Lawmakers Are ‘Very, Very Close’ To Finalizing Stablecoin Regulation BillBakkt, Once In Limelight For Bitcoin Deal With Starbucks, Faces An Existential Crisis: ‘Might Not Be Able To Continue…’Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As NYCB Hits 1997 Levels Amid Small Banking Fears: Analyst Says Correction For King Crypto ‘Appears To Be Over’
US MarketsWhy Disney Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving PremarketUS Stocks On Backfoot Amid Overbought Levels, S&P 500 Eyes Break Above 5K: Analyst Sees ‘Dramatically Higher’ Market Surge From Rally This YearFear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Extreme Greed’ Zone; S&P 500 Settles Near 5,000 Mark
US Politics
World PoliticsNorth Korea Puts A Full Stop To Economic Cooperation With South KoreaAustralia To Introduce ‘Right To Disconnect’ Laws: Workers Can Ignore After-Hours Calls And Messages Without PenaltyChinese National With US Citizenship Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Missile-Tracking Secrets From Defense ContractorUS Airstrike Kills Iran-Backed Militia Leader In Iraq: PentagonUS And Allies Join Forces To Thwart Russia’s Covert Oil Fleet Evading Sanctions
World EconomyUS Imports From Mexico Surpass China For The First Time In 20 Years
TechAlibaba CEO Eddie Wu Sees ‘Very Strong Potential’ In Ai-Driven Synergies Between Cloud And E-Commerce UnitsRoblox Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q4 ResultsUber’s ‘Kelce-Like Quarter:’ Wedbush’s Ives Boosts Price Target, Lauds One Of Tech World’s ‘Best Turnarounds Ever’ While ‘Little Brother Lyft Just Watches’Denmark Will Restrict Sharing Student Data With Google To Protect PrivacySoftbank-Backed Cohesity To Acquire Veritas Data Security Unit For $3B: ReportBuy Now Or Wait? Apple’s Vision Pro Craze Sends Resale Prices Soaring To $5000 In Overseas MarketsAlibaba Chairman Says ‘Not In A Hurry’ For Cainiao, Freshippo IPOs Due To ‘Challenging Market Conditions
Electric Vehicle‘EVs Cannot Sell:’ Top Luxury Car Dealer Points To Tesla’s Margins ‘Dropping Like A Rocket Ship’ While Gas Cars, Hybrids Are ‘Flying Off The Shelves’Did Rivian Just Reveal The First Glimpse Of R2 Interior? Not ExactlyTesla CEO Elon Musk Still Seething Over Lucid Chief’s Pay Package As His Own $56B Compensation Stands VoidedTesla Model Y Performance Hits Sweet Spot For EV Incentives In Canada After Price Drop
Consumer
CommunicationWhat’s Going On With FuboTV Shares Today?Disney’s Indian Subsidiary Star’s Losses Soar To $315M In Q3 Amidst Cricket World CupX Premium And Apple Vision Pro: Elon Musk’s Suggestion For The Best Way To Experience XDisney+ Follows Netflix’s Footsteps In Password Sharing Crackdown: ‘Borrowers’ Will Have To Pay Up Or Get Booted OutNew Taylor Swift Deepfakes Circulate On X, Falsely Portraying Her As Trump Supporter And 2020 Election DenierDisney CEO Bob Iger Says Ad-Supported Disney+ Saw ‘Great Start’ With 1K Global Advertisers
FinancialSoftBank Finally Wipes Out $14B WeWork Losses As It Posts $6.6B Profit Riding On Tech Rebound And T-Mobile SharesSoftbank’s Vision Fund Bounces Back With $4B Gains, The Highest In Nearly 3 YearsTime To Dive Into Cathie Wood’s Portfolio Stocks? Ark Founder Says They’ve ‘Corrected Tremendously’ And Due For Rebound
GeneralJim Cramer Says He Was ‘Huge Backer’ Of This Chip Stock But Admits To Being ‘Stunned’ By Whopping Surge On Q3 ResultsTim Cook Evades Elon Musk’s Fate As Judge Throws Out Lawsuit Accusing Apple Of Overpaying CEO, Other Execs By Tens Of Millions
Image: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.