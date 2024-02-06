Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stand Strong Even As Markets Quake On Rate Anxiety; GM Recalls Over 300,000 Trucks To Fix Tailgate Issue - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoIs Craig Wright Actually Satoshi Nakamoto? Bitcoin’s Alleged Creator’s Assertion Deemed A ‘Brazen Lie’ In UK High CourtJanet Yellen Sounds Alarm On Crypto Risks In Congressional Testimony, Urges Legislative ActionNever Mind The DOGE Dip: Meme Coin’s Wallets Surge At Fastest Rate In Network’s Decade-Long History, Analytics Platform RevealsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stand Strong Even As Markets Quake On Rate Anxiety: Analyst Sees 38% Upside For This Resilient Crypto Gem

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

US Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Financial

Space

Energy

Photo by stockphoto-graf on Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.