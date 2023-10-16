Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As False BlackRock ETF Rumor Sparks $104M Shorts Liquidation: Analyst Says 'Real Tweet Would Do So Much More'

Major cryptocurrencies experienced a significant surge on Monday evening, triggered by a false rumor on X, claiming that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had approved BlackRock’s (NYSE:BLK) spot bitcoin ETF application.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +4.21% $28,393 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) +1.97% $1,593 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +0.81% $0.060

What Happened: On Monday, BlackRock, an investment management firm, provided an update regarding its ETF application for the iShares Spot Bitcoin ETF.

A BlackRock spokesperson told Benzinga that a decision on the application has not yet been made, and it is still under review by the SEC.

This news has had an immediate impact on Bitcoin, as its value quickly declined to around $28,000

While the rumor may not have had a real impact, the financial implications were tangible. Data from Coinglass, a tracker, reveals that more than $104 million worth of short trading positions, primarily held by traders betting on lower prices, were liquidated within the past 24 hours.

Top Gainer (24 Hour)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin SV +16.70% $39 Bitcoin Cash +8.15% $230 Render +7.99% $1.86

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.06 trillion, reflecting an increase of 0.89% in the past 24 hours.

Stocks closed higher on Monday as investors eagerly anticipated a wave of corporate earnings reports. Despite an increase in Treasury yields, traders remained unfazed. The S&P 500 gained 1.06%, finishing the day at 4,373.63, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a 1.2% increase, ending at 13,567.98.

This week marks the heating up of earnings season, with approximately 11% of the companies listed on the S&P 500 set to report their results. Among the noteworthy names scheduled are Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Netflix, and Tesla.

Analyst Notes

Michaël van de Poppe, the founder and CEO of MN Trading, suggests that the price of Bitcoin may experience a decline to $26,000.”We must go down to $26K now. Well, we don’t.”

He said, "Bitcoin is still up more than 4%, despite the wick today. The trend is already upwards, and dips are there to be bought. The ETF will be here at some point, just not today."

'We must go down to $26K now.'Well, we don't. #Bitcoin is still up more than 4%, despite the wick today and the rampage through Cointelegraph. The trend is already upwards, and dips are there to be bought. The ETF will be here at some point, just not today.

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 16, 2023

Crypto analyst Crypto Tony said a tweet regarding the approval of an ETF has caused quite a stir in the Bitcoin community. "Yes it was fake but a real tweet could do so much more."

ONE TWEET ABOUT AN ETF APPROVAL DONE THIS TO #Bitcoin .. YES IT WAS FAKE, BUT THE REAL TWEET WOULD DO SO MUCH MORE pic.twitter.com/5dPHUGeBpI

— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 16, 2023

Santiment, an on-chain analytics platform, has reported that a recent premature announcement suggesting the approval of an iShares ETF has caused a significant flash spike in the crypto markets. As a result, Bitcoin experienced a brief surge above $30K. “Expect polarized opinions over the inorganic pump all week long.”

😮 After a premature announcement indicated that an #iShares #ETF had been approved 5 hours ago, #crypto markets saw its largest flash spike in years and #Bitcoin briefly jumped above $30K. Expect polarized opinions over the inorganic pump all week long. https://t.co/R61Zm6ovPY pic.twitter.com/GJyYi8ojLY

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 16, 2023

