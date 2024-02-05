News & Insights

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Despite El Salvador Leader Bukele's Triumph; Trump Vs. Biden: Poll Shows One Candidate Overwhelmingly Viewed As More Competent In Handling Of Economy - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

February 05, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

CryptoWho Is Satoshi Nakamoto? UK Court Trial To Determine If Aussie Scientist Is The True Creator Of BitcoinBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Despite El Salvador Leader Bukele’s Triumph: Analyst Sees ‘Impending Spike’ In Volatility Of Elon Musk’s Favorite DOGE‘Bitcoin President’ Nayib Bukele Declares Victory In El Salvador’s Elections

US Markets

This Analyst With 87% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 11% Upside In Meta Platforms – Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street’s Most Accurate AnalystsInvestor Optimism Improves Following Tech Earnings, Jobs Data; S&P 500 Gains For 4th Week

US Politics

Biden Cautions Against Trump’s Return, Calls It A ‘Nightmare’ For The NationNikki Haley Eyes Broader Horizons in 2024 Race, Argues Winning Home State Not Essential: Our Campaign Not ‘Anti-Trump MovementTrump Teases 60% Tariff On Chinese Imports In Potential Return To White House, Voices Concerns Over Beijing Interfering In 2024 ElectionTrump Vs. Biden: Poll Shows One Candidate Overwhelmingly Viewed As More Competent In Handling Of Economy

World Politics

Iran Allegedly Used Lloyds And Santander To Circumvent US Sanctions: ReportExperts Think Trump’s Threat To Block Nippon-US Steel Deal Could Have Bigger Consequences For Japan: ‘We Thought We’re Completely Aligned Countries’Trump’s Return Rattles Chinese Investors: Goldman Sachs Sounds Alarm On Economy And StocksParallel To Biden’s Proposal, US Senate Proposes $118B Aid Package For Israel, Ukraine And Border SecurityWhite House NSA Says US Plans More Airstrikes ‘To Send A Clear Message’ After Attacking Iran-Backed Houthi Targets In Yemen

US Economy

Gold Bull Peter Schiff Says Fed’s Powell Did ‘Disservice To Nation’ As Growing Debt Pile Poses ‘Short-Term Threat To This Generation’Jerome Powell On Severity Of Cyberattack Threats Facing American Banks: ‘You Have To Fight That Battle Every Day’Fed Chair Jerome Powell Says Economic Oddities Are Pandemic-Related, Not Signs Of RecessionFed Chair Jerome Powell Says Inflation Is Not ‘Dead,’ Fed Would Wait For ‘More Good Data’ Before Rate Cuts

Tech

Apple’s Phil Schiller Warns Of Privacy Threats From New EU App Stores: ‘There’s No Getting Around That’Russia’s Google Yandex Navigates Strategic Turn, Divests Russian Assets for Over $5BMissed Out On Meta Action? Analyst Says This Rival Social Media Stock Can Run Up 30%Gamified Chores, F1 In Your Living Room: Wild Videos Of Early Apple Vision Pro Users Are OutApple Hailed As ‘Table-Pounder’ Tech Stock To Own By Top Analyst Who Calls Vision Pro ‘Potential Game Changer’Microsoft Brings Copilot To Everyone Using Windows: Here Are Four Cool Things You Can Do With ItToo Lazy To Watch YouTube Videos? Google Bard Can Now Do It For You And Answer Your Questions

Electric Vehicle

Big News For Tesla Owners: FSD Beta Transfers Return, Supercharging Perks Extended To This EV ModelCybertruck Aero Wheel Cover Deliveries Reportedly Halted By Tesla Amid Sidewall Wear ConcernsIs Tesla’s Cybertruck Heading To Germany? Speculation Grows After Successful China Tour

Consumer

Renault’s Shares Shoot Up On Merger Rumor But Stellantis Pops The Bubble: ‘There Are No Plans’Toyota Exec Swears It’s ‘Actually Not’ Anti-EV But Doesn’t See Electric Path As ‘Single Golden Bullet’ Toward Carbon NeutralityLamborghini Shifts Gears Towards Green: Luxury Automaker Targets 40% Carbon Emission Cut Per Car By 2030Wheeling In Wealth: Ultra-Luxury Car Makers Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce Ride High On Soaring Demand For Personalized RidesBernard Arnault’s Son Sets Sights On $30B Watch Market With High-End, Reinvented Pieces After LVMH Restructuring

Industrial

Alloy Manufacturer Haynes Gets Hitched: Scores 9% Premium In $970M Takeover DealBoeing 737 MAX Deliveries May Be Delayed Due To Newly Discovered Quality Defects: Report

General

Elon Musk’s Mother Opens Up On Immigration Debate, Recounts Her Family’s 12-Year Wait For US Citizenship: ‘Now Young And Old Can Walk Into America Illegally’Cathie Wood Blasts Delaware Court’s Move To Rescind Elon Musk’s $56B Tesla Pay As ‘Un-American,’ Tells How Billionaire ‘Shocked And Delighted’ ShareholdersShort-Seller Jim Chanos Labels Tesla CEO Elon Musk As ‘Subsidy King’ And ‘New Darling Of Right’ For Carbon Tax Proposal

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

