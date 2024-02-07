Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Saylor's MicroStrategy Bags $37M Worth BTC; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Calls For New Crypto Regulations In Congressional Hearing - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

CryptoCrypto Analyst Sees This Dog Coin As ‘THE Meme Coin For This Bull Run’Dragon Tokens Rise Over 40% As Lunar New Year Approaches, Coins Named After Mythical Beast Outperform Dogecoin, Bitcoin, EthereumArk Invest CEO Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Continue To Draw Investors From Gold: ‘There’s Now A Substitution’Solana Stumbles: 5-Hour Outage Hits Popular BlockchainTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen Calls For New Crypto Regulations In Congressional Hearing: ‘Provide For The Regulation Of Stablecoins’Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Saylor’s MicroStrategy Bags $37M Worth BTC: On-Chain Analyst Says Strong ‘Holder Sentiment’ Prevails After $1.22B Worth of ETH Exit Crypto Exchanges
US MarketsSnap Reports Weak Revenue, Joins ePlus, Cognizant And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market SessionFear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Greed’ Zone Following Earnings Reports; Dow Jumps Over 100 PointsMarket Correction Coming? Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Issues Warning As S&P 500 Nears 5,000 Mark: ‘I Think A Drawdown Follows’
US Politics
World PoliticsTucker Carlson Urges Americans To Watch Interview With Russian President: ‘Like A Free Citizen And Not A Slave, You Can Decide For Yourself’
TechNvidia Is Banking On Chatbots, AI To Speed Up Chip Design Amid Growing Demand: ReportApple iPhone 16’s Rumored Camera Redesign May Boost Spatial Video Recording Capabilities For Vision ProSalesforce Executive Threatens To Withhold Stock Grants, Bonuses If Employees Fail To Meet Training Goals: Report
Electric VehicleEV Giant Tesla Managed To Sell Just 1 Model Y In This Asian Country Last MonthWhat’s Going On With NIO Shares Today?Ford Labels Tesla, Chinese Rivals As ‘Ultimate Competition’ As It Sharpens Focus On Smaller EVs, Adopts GM Hybrid PlaybookFord CEO Jim Farley Says Gen-2 Vehicles Will Be Profitable In ‘First 12 Months Of Their Launch’Tesla Slashes Model Y Prices in Canada, Top-End Model Now $3000 CheaperBeleaguered Electric Van Company Arrival Appoints EY As Administrator, Explores Sales OptionsLong-Time Tesla Investor Says Elon Musk’s Alleged Drug Use, Party Culture Could Be Distracting Investors From EV Giant’s Deeper Issues
ConsumerTrump Urges Conservatives To Give Bud Light ‘A Second Chance’California Judge Urges GM’s Cruise To Raise Settlement Offer By 1.5x In Robotaxi Accident Case
Communication
HealthcareWhat’s Going On With Tenax Therapeutics Shares?
FinancialCathie Wood’s Ark Invest Lost More Than $14B In Wealth Over Past Decade: Report
General‘Taylor Swift Right To Be Concerned:’ Elon Musk Calls Celebrity Jet Tracker ‘Awful Human Being’Prince Harry Visits Ailing Father King Charles, No Meeting With Brother William On The CardsTrump Organization CFO Weisselberg’s Potential Perjury Plea Could Impact Ex-President’s Civil Fraud Trial
SpaceElon Musk’s SpaceX Faces Allegations Of Discrimination And Harassment In California
Bitcoin Ethereum Dogecoin. Image via Shutterstock
