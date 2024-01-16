Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Investors Weigh Spot ETF Impact: Analyst Says Scenario For King Crypto Is 'Rejection' At $46K And Then Correction To Below $40K

Major cryptocurrencies on Tuesday evening posted some gains following a weekend characterized by consolidation as profit-taking occurred.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +1.01% $42,980 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) +2.75% $2,580 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +0.35% $0.081

What Happened: Bitcoin has faced pressure following the introduction of spot exchange-traded funds (ETF) in the U.S.

According to data from Paris-based Kaiko, selling pressure has been focused on Binance, OKX, and Upbit by trading volumes.

On January 16, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSE:GBTC) transferred 8,730 Bitcoin, valued at over $376 million, to Coinbase Prime deposit addresses. This transfer was disclosed by blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence. The transactions suggest that the fund might have been compelled to sell a portion of its Bitcoin due to a decline in its share price.

Top Gainer (24 Hour)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) +20.83% $0.22 Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) +19.13% $0.10 Beam (CRYPTO: BEAM) +11.97% $0.022

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.68 trillion, showing a 0.28% increase in the past 24 hours.

The S&P 500 concluded with a 0.37% decrease, closing at 4,765.98, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.19% to 14,944.35.

Moreover, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield surged by more than 11 basis points to reach 4.064%. This spike followed remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, suggesting a potential slower pace of monetary policy easing than what had been anticipated by Wall Street.

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting the release of December retail sales data on Wednesday. This data has the potential to fuel concerns about a downturn and economic growth, particularly if there is a cooldown in U.S. consumer spending.

Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van de Poppe predicts a probable scenario for Bitcoin, foreseeing a potential rejection at $46K, followed by a correction to below $40K.

"Still liquidity ready to be taken there and it would cause a chain reaction across the markets, FUD, negative sentiment (unjustified) and such. Always ready to buy the dip."

Primary scenario for #Bitcoin is basically a rejection at $46K and then a correction to sub $40K.Still liquidity ready to be taken there and it would cause a chain reaction across the markets, FUD, negative sentiment (unjustified) and such.Always ready to buy the dip. pic.twitter.com/G6kxSS2uGZ

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 16, 2024

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen revises his outlook on Bitcoin amid growing investor anticipation of a potential reversal in the Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policies in the near future. "As rate cuts arrive it's typically not the most bullish thing for risk assets, not because rate cuts in and of themselves are not bullish, but because a rate cut in and of itself is theoretically bullish."

Daan Crypto Trades reported on the Bitcoin Orderbook Heatmaps, stating that there are no significant anomalies in the current order books. "Two notable big walls above and below at ~$50K and ~$37K. There’s a good chance price gravitates towards those if it were to get close. Currently right near the middle though."

#Bitcoin Orderbook Heatmaps 🔥Currently there's nothing out of the ordinary in the orderbooks.Two notable big walls above and below at ~$50K and ~$37K. There's a good chance price gravitates towards those if it were to get close.Currently right near the middle though. pic.twitter.com/6aR6MRdCPr

— Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) January 16, 2024

Santiment, an on-chain analytical firm, has revealed that Ethereum’s price dominance against Bitcoin has surged by +22.4% in just a week. Moreover, the data shows a remarkable increase in the creation of new ETH addresses, with an average of 89.4K addresses per day and a striking 96.3K wallets created just yesterday. This surge is complemented by the fact that the supply of Ethereum on exchanges is nearing its historical low of 8.05%, signaling a substantial movement towards self-custody and staking. This trend implies a reduced risk of a potential selloff, unlike the concerning rise in supply on exchanges.

📈 #Ethereum's price dominance continues to surge against #Bitcoin's, now +22.4% in a week. During this stretch, there have been 89.4K new $ETH addresses created per day, and 96.3K wallets just yesterday. Additionally, the 2nd largest market cap asset's supply on(Cont) 👇 pic.twitter.com/9nHCl6PJPy

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 16, 2024

Photo by FellowNeko on Shutterstock

