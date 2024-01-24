News & Insights

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Red As GBTC Bleeding Continues; Brace For More Netflix Price Hikes In The Near Future: 'We'll Occasionally Ask Our Members To Pay A Little Extra' - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

January 24, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

CryptoDonald Trump’s MAGA Coin Stash Reaches $1M, Scores 15,000% ReturnWill It Take A Lawsuit For SEC To Permit An Ethereum ETF — ‘Crypto Mom’ Says, ‘That’s Not How We’re Going To Do Our Approvals’Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Red As GBTC Bleeding Continues: Analyst Says Massive Correction For King Crypto Is On The Cards

US Markets

Texas Instruments Reports Q4 Results, Joins BlackBerry And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market SessionInvestor Optimism Improves Following Earnings Reports; S&P 500 Reaches Another High

US Politics

Trump Mocks Nikki Haley’s ‘Very Bad Night’ In New Hampshire: ‘Wow, She’s Doing A Speech Like She Won’Trump’s New Hampshire Victory Not A ‘Staggering Upset’ As ‘Alive And Kicking’ Haley Echoes Reagan’s 1980 Comeback: AnalystJoe Biden Mocks Trump For Forecasting A Stock Market Collapse Akin To The Great Depression: ‘Good One, Donald’Joe Biden Secures Victory In New Hampshire Democratic Primary After His Write-In Votes Exceed Those Of Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson

World Politics

Turkey Ratifies Sweden’s NATO Membership After 20-Month Delay, Aiding Western Alliance Against RussiaUS Seeks China’s Support In Curbing Iran-Backed Houthi Attacks In Red Sea, But Beijing Remains SilentKim Jong Un Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles Amid North Korea’s Growing Tensions With US, South KoreaPentagon Says Ukrainian Soldiers Facing Ammunition Shortage Without US Funding: ‘The Conflict Hasn’t Died Down’Xi Jinping Representative Slams EU For ‘Unfair’ Probe Into EV Subsidies: ‘Mostly Targeted At China’

World Economy

China’s Securities Regulators Urge Hedge Funds To Curb Short Selling Amid Market Turmoil: Report

Tech

Why eBay Shares Are Rising Today After Laying Off 9% Full-Time WorkforceGoodbye Curves: First Google Pixel 9 Leak Reveals An iPhone-Inspired Frame DesignAMD Shares Surge Premarket, Setting Sights On All-Time Highs: What’s Powering Rally?ASML’s Latest Earnings Reveal: A Lucrative Quarter Amid Rising Chip DemandWhy German Software Giant SAP Shares Are Rocketing Premarket Wednesday?Amazon Slapped With $35M Fine By French Privacy Watchdog For ‘Excessively Intrusive’ Employee MonitoringApple Asks UK Court To Reject $1B Lawsuit Over App Store FeesJack Ma, Joe Tsai Overtake Softbank As Alibaba’s Largest Shareholders After Aggressively Buying Tech Giant’s Tumbling SharesAlphabet Announces Separation From Appen, The Training Partner Behind Google’s Chatbot Bard

Electric Vehicle

Bernstein Analyst Thinks EV Maker Polestar Should Go PrivateAs Tesla Prepares To Release Key Q4 Earnings Report, Fund Manager Details What It Would Take To Charge Up Sagging StockTesla Drivers To Face Rise In Restrictions When Entering Government-Related Venues In ChinaFord Electric Delivery Vehicles Shown Off By USPS — Postal Delivery Fleet To Comprise Of 66,000 EVs By 2028Warren Buffett-Backed BYD’s Sales Executive Warns Tesla Ahead Of Earnings: ‘You’ll Face Serious Challenges’Tesla’s Next EV? ‘Redwood’ Compact Crossover Gearing Up For 2025 Debut: ReportHow Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacted To Toyota’s Views On ElectrificationTesla’s 80+ Job Openings Hint At Accelerated Plans For The Semi Truck

Communication

Brace For More Netflix Price Hikes In The Near Future: ‘We’ll Occasionally Ask Our Members To Pay A Little Extra’Is Candy Crush, Fortnite Next On Netflix? Streaming Giant Could Crack Open Popular Titles Following GTANetflix’s Q4 ‘Shocker’ Stuns Analysts: Jim Cramer, Ross Gerber Hail Streaming Giant’s Triumph; KeyBanc Ups Price TargetNetflix’s Co-CEO Says ‘Thrilled’ With Password-Sharing Crackdown, Sees Positive Impact On Engagement

Industrial

Lockheed Martin To Delay F-35 Fighter Jet Delivery As Stocks Make Significant Drop In Over Four MonthsFAA Investigates Wheel Loss On Delta Boeing 757, CEO Calhoun Faces Senate Amidst Safety ConcernsBoeing CEO Dave Calhoun To Meet Ted Cruz And Other Senators Over 737 MAX 9 Grounding

