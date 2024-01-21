Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As Google Search Interest In Spot ETFs Plunges: Analyst Foresees King Crypto Below $40K Before April Halving

Major cryptocurrencies on Sunday evening dropped as the interest in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to wane.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.89% $41,278 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -1.37% $2,436 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.25% $0.083

What Happened: According to the data from Google Trends, the search interest for the keyword ‘Bitcoin ETF’ peaked at 100 (maximum interest) on January 10, but dropped to less than 8 on January 22.

In other news, Ron DeSantis, a vocal opponent of Central Bank Digital Currency, has decided to withdraw from the race for the White House.

"I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources. We don't have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign," DeSantis shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). "I will not stop now. It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance."

Top Gainer (24 Hour)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Manta Network (CRYPTO: MANTA) +20.52% $2.68 Siacoin (CRYPTO: SIA) +7.28% $0.013 Ronin (CRYPTO: RON) +7.17% $2.43

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.62 trillion, showing a 3.45% decrease in the past 24 hours.

Stock futures showed minimal movement on Sunday evening as investors aimed to capitalize on the S&P 500’s recent historic peak on Friday Futures linked to the S&P 500 edged up by 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures saw a 0.2% increase. Additionally, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ascended by 37 points, marking a 0.1% uptick.

Following a brief retreat earlier in the week, stocks made a robust comeback on Friday. The S&P 500 shattered both its intraday and closing records established in January 2022.

Investors will closely monitor a series of economic reports scheduled for release this week, notably including gross domestic product data on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures prices on Friday. Both releases are expected to offer valuable insights into the perspective of central bank policymakers regarding future monetary policy.

Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van de Poppe said, "The total market capitalization for crypto seems ready for another push towards $2.1 trillion, but that will be done through coins other than Bitcoin. Consolidative period, before the next impulse, is likely going to occur."

The total market capitalization for #Crypto seems ready for another push towards $2.1T, but that will be done through coins other than #Bitcoin.Consolidative period, before the next impulse, is likely going to occur. pic.twitter.com/JUg1EdSjLU

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 20, 2024

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Crypto Tony suggested the possibility of Bitcoin dropping below $40,000 before the upcoming block subsidy halving in April.

$BTC / $USD – Update Mid range at the moment, but $38,000 i expect as we grind towards the halving in April legends pic.twitter.com/n3t3a33kXW

— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) January 21, 2024

Santiment, an on-chain analytical firm reported that Bitcoin has rapidly surged by 3.2% in the last 3 hours, reclaiming the $42,000 threshold just as the market appeared gloomy for traders. This surge comes as Bitcoin was approaching the $40,000 mark, with bullish signals emerging on the RSI and 30-day MVRV metrics.

📈 Just as things were beginning to look grim for traders, #Bitcoin has quickly reclaimed the $42K threshold with a +3.2% jump in just the past 3 hours. As $BTC was closing in on falling below $40K, #bullish signals formed on the RSI and 30d MVRV metrics. https://t.co/5plbvnHdlc pic.twitter.com/PN4xA9saMT

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 19, 2024

