Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Following False ETF Approval Report, Triggering $200M In Liquidations; Biden Trails Trump In Key Michigan Poll, But Democrats May Have A Workaround - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoMicroStrategy's Bitcoin Paper Gains Swell To $840M In 2024Dogecoin Sees $2.4M In Liquidations Amid Rumor Of Mascot's DeathApple Boots Binance, Others From App Store in India After Government Crack DownGensler's 'SEC Twitter Account Was Compromised' Tweet Is Now An Ordinal 'Immortalized On Bitcoin Forever''Bitcoin To $150K Soon,' Says 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki In Light Of Potential Bitcoin ETF ApprovalElon Musk Takes A Stab At SEC After X Account Hack Via A Dogecoin Meme — Jokes 'LFGDogeToTheMoon' Was Regulator's PasswordBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop After Fake News Of Spot ETF Approval — $200M Worth of Liquidations Follow: Analyst Warns Of Fakeout Rallies, Looming Corrections For King CryptoPeter Schiff Says Bitcoin Speculators Expect A Rally But 'Hard To Believe The Market Will Deliver' After Fake News Pump: 'Better To Sell Today'
US MarketsPriceSmart Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins SMART Global, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market SessionMarkets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Inflation Data; Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone
US PoliticsBiden Vs. Trump: Ex-President Leads First Time In Crucial Michigan Battleground Poll — But Democrats May Have A WorkaroundGOP Senator Endorses Donald Trump For 2024 Presidential Run: 'Cannot Afford Another Four Years Of Joe Biden's Failure'Marjorie Taylor Greene Opposes Removal Of Mike Johnson Amid House GOP Tensions Over Spending Deal: 'Pretty Stupid'Trump's Defamation Trial Gets A Twist With The Introduction Of Notorious 'Access Hollywood' TapeMichigan Swings Towards Trump: Recent Poll Reveals An 8-Point Lead Over Biden
World PoliticsKim Jong Un Hails 'Strategic Importance Of Major Weapons' While Touring North Korean Arms FactoriesGoogle, OpenAI, Microsoft And Other AI Giants Face Growing Cyber Threats From China, Warns FBI Director
World EconomyJapan's Nikkei Continues To Grow As It Crosses 34K Mark Despite Falling Asia-Pacific Market
TechIt's Official: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Buys Juniper Networks In A Massive $14B DealAndroid Smartphone Demand May 'Fall Short' Of Expectations, Affordable Phones Worst Affected: Ming-Chi Kuo'Interesting:' Tesla CEO Elon Musk Intrigued By Microsoft's New Battery Composition With 70% Less LithiumIs Apple Holding Back On Vision Pro Storage Variants? Mark Gurman Thinks SoIs Nvidia A Buy After 2023's Stratospheric Rally? Fund Manager Gary Black Thinks It's Still Cheap For 5 Reasons
Electric VehicleCES 2024: Vietnamese EV Maker Vinfast Showcases Mean-Looking VF Wild Pickup Truck ConceptYou Can Finally Order Tesla's New Model 3 In America: What It Costs And How To Unlock A $7,500 DiscountHertz Is Now Selling Tesla Cars At Bumper Discounts After Announcing A Scale Back On EVsHonda Showcases Two New Electric Vehicle Concepts At CES, Anticipating Grand 2026 North American Launch
ConsumerSetback For Honda-GM Cruise Venture: CEO Mibe Now Envisions 'Late 2020s' Launch For Self-Driving Cars In Tokyo
CommunicationSnapchat's Evan Spiegel Takes Shots At Facebook, Instagram In A Leaked Memo: 'Social Media Is Dead'Elon Musk's X Confirms SEC Twitter Hack That Sent Bitcoin Soaring Was Caused By Lack Of Two-Factor Authentication
IndustrialBoeing To Revise 737 Max 9 Inspection Guidelines Post Mid-Flight Panel Failure: US Aviation Watchdog
FinancialCitigroup Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
