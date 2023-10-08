Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict: Analyst Predicts King Crypto To Reach $30K As 'Worldwide Uncertainty Grows'

Major cryptocurrencies experienced a decline on Sunday evening, amid the attack on Israel by Hamas. This event has introduced geopolitical risk into an already delicate market grappling with inflation and surging interest rates.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.49% $27,868 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -0.73% $1,626 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -0.99% $0.060

What Happened: Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization also declined due to the announcement of the U.S. economy adding 336,000 jobs in September, surpassing economist expectations by nearly double.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reached a critical point, escalating into a full-blown war following an unexpected invasion by Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the group, which rules the Gaza strip, will face unprecedented consequences. Meanwhile, global crude reserves are facing pressure due to production reductions by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Pierre Andurand, founder of Andurand Capital Management LLP, believes that in the short term, the conflict is unlikely to impact oil supply. However, experts warn that it could eventually lead to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Meet and engage with transformative Digital Asset and Crypto business leaders and investors at Benzinga’s exclusive event – Future of Digital Assets. Tickets are flying- get yours!

Top Gainer (24 Hour)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Trust wallet token +9.40% $1 dYdX +3.30% $2 Frax Share +3.00% $5.52

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.09 trillion, reflecting a decrease of 0.10% in the past 24 hours.

Stock futures experienced a decline on Sunday due to the attack on Israel. This unfortunate event has introduced additional geopolitical risk to an already delicate market, which is currently grappling with inflation and surging interest rates.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 207 points, equivalent to a 0.6% decrease. Similarly, S&P 500 futures experienced a decline of 0.7%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped by 0.6%.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes

Crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe anticipates a week filled with volatility in the market. According to him, it is likely that Bitcoin will continue its upward grind, potentially surging to $30K "as worldwide uncertainty grows."

I've had an amazing business trip to Dubai. Can't wait to share news! Now; market perspective it's going to be a volatile week. My idea is that #Bitcoin continues the upwards grind & potentially reaches $30K as worldwide uncertainty grows. Stop the war.

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 7, 2023

Pseudonymous analyst CediBull remains firm in their idea shared below, with a target of at least $27,100 and a high probability of testing the mid-range at $26,700. Taking a step back for a broader perspective, there is a significant amount of liquidity accumulated below us, accompanied by rejection wicks to the upside.

Additionally, Open Interest (OI) has reached its peak, which historically has signaled a local top in the past five out of five instances. The overall direction seems clear in my opinion, but the key question is how far the price will drop. It is important to remember that the long-term outlook is still bullish, and breaching $24,800 is not anticipated. I believe we may test the mid-range, and if it holds, we could experience an early bottom. However, there is also the possibility of a swift dip below $26,000 (but remaining above $24,800), which could present an excellent opportunity for a low-risk, high-reward entry once again.

No change to my idea shared below. Targeting 27.1k at minimum with a test of the mid-range at 26.7k seeming highly likely as well.Zooming out for some additional context- you can see that we have tons of liquidity built up below us after taking liq above with plenty of… https://t.co/62pvVl0PFu pic.twitter.com/2ldlhWT4Di

— CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) October 9, 2023

Benjamin Cowen predicts a prolonged decline in ETH / BTC ."Collapse continues. It has been a pretty slow process so far (certainly slower than I was expecting), but the trend has in fact been down for a long time."

#ETH / #BTC collapse continues. It has been a pretty slow process so far (certainly slower than I was expecting), but the trend has in fact been down for a long time. pic.twitter.com/JbbuXKdOTh

— Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) October 6, 2023

On-chain analytics firm Santiment reported that the movement of over 10K $BTC off exchanges is the highest since September 7, indicating a significant shift in the Bitcoin market. Additionally, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is making a second attempt to surpass the $28K market value. The importance of utility cannot be overlooked, especially considering that unique addresses have reached their lowest point in six weeks.

📊 #Bitcoin had its most coins (over 10K $BTC) moving off exchanges since September 7th, and #crypto's top market cap asset is making a 2nd run at crossing a $28K market value. Utility will be important here, as unique addresses have fallen to 6-week lows. https://t.co/JoJv9YYJsA pic.twitter.com/3JELGuzJRG

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 8, 2023

Photo by CMP_NZ on ShutterstockJoin Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day & Awards on Nov. 13 and Future of Digital Assets on Nov. 14 in New York City to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions and institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

Read Next: Jim Cramer Advises Against Using Binance, Provokes Strong Reactions From Twitter Users

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.