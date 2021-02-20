Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

Updates prices, adds link to Musk story, adds NEW YORK to dateline

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit a fresh high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency BTC=BTSP rose to a record $57,553, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. It has surged nearly 100% this year.

Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Mastercard Inc MA.N and BNY Mellon BK.N.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume, on Saturday hit a record $2,040.62 ETH=BTSP, for a weekly gain of about 12%.

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

Ether futures contracts HTEc1 launched on derivatives exchange CME earlier this month.

Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla, said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high.

