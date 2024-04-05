Bitcoin ETFs Could Triple Gold ETFs, Says Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas

Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst sees strong momentum, retail evolution, and regulatory tailwinds for crypto ETFs

In a recent conversation with CoinShares, Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas shared his outlook on the rapidly evolving ETF landscape, especially the role Bitcoin ETFs could play in shaping investor access to crypto assets. Known for his work on ETF dynamics and his acclaimed book The Bogle Effect, Balchunas offered sharp insights into where digital asset investing is headed—and why Bitcoin may still be just getting started.

Here are three key takeaways from the interview:

Bitcoin ETFs May Soon Leave Gold in the Dust

Balchunas believes Bitcoin ETFs are poised for significant expansion, with the potential to triple the asset base of gold ETFs in the next three to five years. He points to the staggering growth already witnessed since U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs launched, noting they’ve gathered over $38 billion in net inflows—far exceeding initial estimates. With market appreciation, total assets have climbed near $120 billion, already within striking distance of gold ETFs.

“Gold took over a decade to get there. Bitcoin ETFs have done it in months,” Balchunas said. He credits the appeal of ETFs’ convenience—buying Bitcoin exposure through brokerage platforms without the friction of crypto wallets—as a key driver behind adoption.

Regulatory Clarity Is Coming—With Deregulation Likely

Balchunas sees a libertarian shift at the SEC, signaling a more open environment for spot crypto ETFs. He expects more coins to receive ETF approvals soon—including meme coins like Dogecoin—which would further broaden investor access.

“I think the SEC will roll out a framework… It won’t be total chaos, but definitely more relaxed,” he explained, predicting a deregulatory wave over the next several months that could reshape the altcoin ETF market.

This shift, he adds, would finally reduce the “circus” that typically surrounds new coin launches and pave the way for more stable and predictable product rollouts in the ETF space.

Retail Investors Are Getting Smarter—And ETFs Reflect That

Balchunas was emphatic about the role of ETFs in cultivating more informed and cost-conscious investors. Unlike traditional funds, ETFs lack distribution fees and require investors to do their own homework—an environment that tends to reward discipline and efficiency.

“ETF investors are the smart money,” he said. “They’ve navigated the noise, they’re fee-conscious, and their portfolios compound better.”

While acknowledging the wild side of both crypto and ETF investing—citing leveraged products and memecoins—he sees increasing convergence between TradFi and digital assets. From retail behavior to institutional inflows, ETFs are becoming the bridge that connects the two worlds.

Bottom Line: Balchunas sees Bitcoin ETFs not just as a speculative trend, but as the next logical evolution of the ETF market—powered by demand for convenience, expanding regulatory acceptance, and rising institutional interest. In his words, ETFs are already “near perfect”—and the tokenized future may simply run on rails already laid by traditional finance.