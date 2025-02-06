Bitcoin ETFs Brimming With Inflows Amid Tariff Turmoil

The demand for Bitcoin ETFs is showing no signs of slowdown despite the tariff turmoil. This is especially true as Bitcoin ETFs collectively pulled in $1.1 billion in the five trading days ending Tuesday, more than double the previous five-day period's $515.9 million, according to etf.com data.



The increase in bets on spot bitcoin ETFs came amid a flurry of policy announcements from the Trump administration that have reignited interest in cryptocurrencies. The Trump administration continues to promote cryptocurrencies, reinforcing their role as hedges against inflation.



BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT led the pack, attracting nearly $905.9 million of capital over the five days. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB gathered $53.6 million, while Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust FBTC saw inflows of $49.7 million.



In the latest development, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) signaled a potential shift in its enforcement approach. The SEC’s decision to reduce the size of its crypto enforcement unit aligns with the Trump administration’s broader push to ease regulatory oversight and spur growth in the digital asset space (read: Trump-Era Crypto Reforms Underway: ETFs to Consider).



According to the crypto-powered Polymarket prediction platform, the odds on "Will Trump create bitcoin reserve in first 100 days?" have surged, climbing to around 20% from a low of 13% after falling sharply through January.



U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs gathered $4.4 billion in the period from Jan. 13 to Feb. 5, up 175% year over year from $1.6 billion net inflows in the first three weeks since the launch in Jan 2024.



Spot Bitcoin ETFs have been the most successful launches. They have accumulated about $40.6 billion in new assets since their January 2024 launch, significantly outpacing Ethereum ETFs, which have accumulated $3.2 billion since their July 2024 debut. The chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management believes IBIT’s total ETF inflows could surpass $50 billion by the end of 2025, driven by growing institutional interest.

ETFs in Focus

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)



iShares Bitcoin Trust seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin. It enables investors to get exposure to Bitcoin through the convenience of an exchange-traded product, helping remove the operational, tax, and custody complexities of holding Bitcoin directly. IBIT charges 25 bps in annual fees from investors. IBIT has AUM of $59.3 billion and trades in an average daily volume of $44.8 million shares.



ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB)



ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has AUM of $5.1 billion. It seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin, as measured by the performance of the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate – New York Variant. It has an expense ratio of 0.21% and trades in a volume of about 1.3 million shares per day on average (read: Should You Buy Bitcoin ETFs Now?).



Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC)



Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust also offers exposure to the price of bitcoin — without buying bitcoin directly — in brokerage, trust and tax-advantaged accounts. It has accumulated $21.5 billion in its asset base. FBTC charges 25 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 5 million shares.

Solid Outlook

The momentum behind Bitcoin ETFs continues to build, fueled by growing institutional interest and broader market acceptance. Bitcoin ETFs are emerging as the preferred choice for investors navigating policy uncertainty and inflation concerns. The rapid growth of these ETFs reflects a broader shift toward viewing Bitcoin as a store of value, similar to gold. Bitcoin is increasingly being recognized as a legitimate financial asset and not just a speculative investment.

