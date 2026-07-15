Bitcoin ETFs Are Seeing Massive Outflows, but the Price of HYPE Keeps Rising. Here's Why I'm Bullish on Hyperliquid.

Key Points

Hyperliquid has soared to gains of 150% this year, becoming one of the crypto market's standout performers.

After establishing a beachhead in perpetual futures, Hyperliquid is now branching out into tokenized equities, prediction market contracts, and financial derivatives.

While Hyperliquid has impressive future growth prospects, it also faces a growing number of deep-pocketed competitors.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

One of the biggest success stories in the crypto market in 2026 has been Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), which now ranks among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world according to market cap. For the year, Hyperliquid is up a resounding 150%.

What makes Hyperliquid's performance all the more impressive is that Bitcoin is down 30% for the year. As a result, money is flowing out of the Bitcoin ETFs at a rapid rate.

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Typically, Bitcoin leads the market higher or lower, so it's difficult for any cryptocurrency to rally when Bitcoin is in decline. So what has been the key to Hyperliquid's success?

A financial services juggernaut

When Hyperliquid first burst onto the scene in 2023, it immediately established a name for itself in the trading of perpetual futures. These are futures contracts without any expiry date, and enable crypto traders to take on enormous leverage when speculating on the prices of cryptocurrencies. Needless to say, these perpetual futures have become a smash success, given their potential to deliver big gains in both up and down markets.

Hyperliquid is far more than just a decentralized exchange. It's also a potential "financial services juggernaut," according to digital asset investment firm Grayscale. Hyperliquid is set to expand beyond just perpetual futures to offer trading in everything from tokenized equities to prediction market contracts.

Hyperliquid posted $800 million in revenue in 2025, and the growing narrative is that it is rapidly transforming into "Wall Street's convenience store." Trading is available 24/7, and daily trading volume has ballooned in size.

This is big business, and some analysts see Hyperliquid eventually challenging the likes of CME Group when it comes to the trading of financial derivatives. That's how big the potential market opportunity has become for Hyperliquid.

Risk factors for Hyperliquid

Of course, with success like that, there are sure to be plenty of competitors. Robinhood Markets and Coinbase Global are two of the biggest potential rivals, and both are angling to make a big splash in perpetual futures trading.

Moreover, online prediction market platform Kalshi recently received regulatory approval to offer perpetual futures trading, so the competitive landscape is rapidly evolving. The big winner here might not be the best or fastest trading platform, but rather the one with the most powerful lobbying groups in Washington, D.C.

Since Hyperliquid is based offshore, it faces an uphill battle when taking on U.S.-based competitors, and that's a big concern. For example, right now, U.S.-based customers can own the HYPE token, but they are currently blocked from using the decentralized trading platform. If you try to use the Hyperliquid platform to trade, you will receive a red warning message that you are in a restricted jurisdiction.

A new era for investors?

That being said, I'm bullish on Hyperliquid going forward. According to Bloomberg, we could be witnessing a "new investing era" brought on by rapid innovation in the types of digital assets that investors can trade for their own account. If that level of innovation continues, Hyperliquid should continue to be one of the biggest winners.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, CME Group, and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.