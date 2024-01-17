News & Insights

Bitcoin ETF Trading Volume Skyrockets to $10 Billion, Surpassing Total 2023 Freshman Class Activity; Ross Gerber Suggests Elon Musk Buy Tesla Stock for Voting Rights - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

January 17, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by Akanksha Bakshi for Benzinga ->

US Markets

Progress Software Posts Strong Q4 Results, Joins Impinj, REGENXBIO And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday’s Pre-Market SessionWhy This Bullish Analyst Warns Of 7% Drawdown In S&P 500 After Possible ‘Minor New High’ This MonthInvestor Sentiment Eases Further As Treasury Yields Edge Higher; Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points

US Politics

Trump’s Niece Shares Data That Takes Sheen Off Ex-President’s Iowa Win: ‘People In Both Parties Running Away From Donald’Court Rejects Twitter’s Bid To Inform Donald Trump About Data Search WarrantTed Cruz Backs Trump ‘To Oust Joe Biden’ After Sweeping Iowa Caucus Victory: ‘Now Is The Time For Us To Unite’Trump Says China’s Stock Market ‘Crashed’ After ‘I Won Iowa,’ But Analyst Differs: ‘I Don’t Think The Drop Is Related To That’Nikki Haley Says She’ll Only Participate In New Hampshire Debate If Trump Joins: ‘If He’s On That Stage, I Am ThereTrump’s Iowa Triumph Could Spell Trouble Ahead For Ex-President, Says Joe Scarborough: ‘Not Good News’Trump’s Lead Among Republicans Hits Record Ahead Of Iowa Caucus: 2024 Election Poll Shows Where Christie’s Supporters Landed, Where Ramaswamy Could Land

World Politics

Taiwan Alters Reporting Of Chinese Military Activity Near Its Borders: Here’s What’s Changing And WhyPakistan Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Consequences’ After Accusing Tehran Of Violating Airspace And Killing 2 Children With MissilesUkraine’s Refusal To Cede Ground To Russia In Peace Talks Gains Support From Neighbors: ‘Perfectly Understandable’US Defense Forces Neutralize Four Houthi Missiles In Yemen Preemptive Strike

US Economy

Ray Dalio Warns Internal Conflicts Have Precipitated To Pre-Civil War Stage: ‘2024 Will Almost Certainly Be A Pivotal Year’

World Economy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang Meets Jamie Dimon And Other Business Leaders At Davos: ‘Investing In China Will Bring Huge Returns And A Better Future’

Tech

Nvidia Left Out, But These Chip Stocks Make The Cut As Barclays’ Preferred Picks: ‘There Isn’t A Ton Of Low-Hanging Fruit At These Levels’Your ‘Secret Search History’ Isn’t So Secret: $5B Settlement Couldn’t Buy Google Incognito Mode’s DisguiseFrom Jon Favreau With 3D Dinosaurs To Alicia Keys’ Jam Session: Apple’s Vision Pro Originals Are WildApple Unveils 15-Storey Office In India’s Silicon Valley Amid Shifting Focus From ChinaFCC Greenlights Apple’s Vision Pro, But The Headset Won’t Support Wi-Fi 6E: ReportAmazon Unveils AI Tool In Mobile App To Answer Shopper QueriesWarren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Snaps Up Remaining 20% Stake In Pilot Travel Centers From Haslam FamilyMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Summoned To Court In Texas Over Alleged Misuse Of Facial Recognition

Electric Vehicle

Ross Gerber Says Elon Musk Should Buy Tesla Stock ‘Like Rest Of Us’ If He Wants 25% Voting Rights‘2 Years to Meet, 3 Years to Beat:’ Tesla CEO Elon Musk Brags About ‘Startup’ Optimus’ Robotics Triumph Over Boston DynamicsTesla Cuts Model Y Costs By As Much As 5000 Euros In GermanyWarren Buffett-Backed BYD Has Already Surged Past Tesla In Sales — Now It Has A $14B Game Plan For Making EVs More IntelligentCybertruck Owners, Take Note: Stainless Steel Exteriors May Change Color Over Time — Tesla Advises These Quick Fixes

Consumer

Hyundai’s China Rethink: Chongqing Factory Reportedly Sold Below Initially Listed PriceHilton Debuts ‘Hilton For Business’ Aimed At Small- And Medium-Sized BusinessesCostco Cracks Down On Membership Card Sharing, Tests New Entry System

Communication

Disney CEO Bob Iger Rejects Activist Shareholder’s Board Picks On Potential $7.5B SavingsWhatsApp’s Popularity Surges In US — Giving iMessage A Run For Its Money?

Industrial

US Space Agency Dishes Out $2.55B Satellite Jackpot To L3Harris, Lockheed, Sierra For Missile Defense ContractTop 3 Industrials Stocks That Could Blast Off In JanuaryBoeing’s 737 Max Woes Cast Shadow On Warren Buffett’s Plane Parts Manufacturer Precision CastpartsBiden Hails Judge’s Decision To Block Spirit, JetBlue Merger: ‘Capitalism Without Competition Isn’t Capitalism’

Energy

BP’s CEO Search Success: Interim CEO Takes The Helm Permanently

