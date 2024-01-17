Bitcoin ETF Trading Volume Skyrockets to $10 Billion, Surpassing Total 2023 Freshman Class Activity; Ross Gerber Suggests Elon Musk Buy Tesla Stock for Voting Rights - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoDogecoin Could ‘Blast Off To The Moon,’ Says Crypto Analyst With $5 Price Target‘Sharp’ Bitcoin Fall Coming? Peter Schiff Says SEC’s Gary Gensler ‘Will Soon Introduce New Onerous Crypto Regulations’Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Layer-2s Using Validium Are Not Genuine Rollup SolutionsSpot Bitcoin ETF Volumes Surge To $10B — ‘More Activity Than The Entire 2023 Freshman Class,’ Says Senior AnalystIRS Hits The Pause Button On $10K Crypto Tax Rule: What’s Next?Ripple CEO Keeps IPO Option Open, Calls Gary Gensler A ‘Political Liability’Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Liquidates $15.8M Worth Of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF UnitsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Investors Weigh Spot ETF Impact: Analyst Says Scenario For King Crypto Is ‘Rejection’ At $46K And Then Correction To Below $40KTRUMP Memecoin Brings ‘MAGA Movement On The Blockchain,’ Hits All-Time High On 71% Daily GainToshi, Coinbase’s Meme Cat, Sparks Billion-Dollar Price Targets: ‘Just Buy It And Forget It,’ Exclaims Trader
US MarketsProgress Software Posts Strong Q4 Results, Joins Impinj, REGENXBIO And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday’s Pre-Market SessionWhy This Bullish Analyst Warns Of 7% Drawdown In S&P 500 After Possible ‘Minor New High’ This MonthInvestor Sentiment Eases Further As Treasury Yields Edge Higher; Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points
World PoliticsTaiwan Alters Reporting Of Chinese Military Activity Near Its Borders: Here’s What’s Changing And WhyPakistan Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Consequences’ After Accusing Tehran Of Violating Airspace And Killing 2 Children With MissilesUkraine’s Refusal To Cede Ground To Russia In Peace Talks Gains Support From Neighbors: ‘Perfectly Understandable’US Defense Forces Neutralize Four Houthi Missiles In Yemen Preemptive Strike
US EconomyRay Dalio Warns Internal Conflicts Have Precipitated To Pre-Civil War Stage: ‘2024 Will Almost Certainly Be A Pivotal Year’
World EconomyChinese Premier Li Qiang Meets Jamie Dimon And Other Business Leaders At Davos: ‘Investing In China Will Bring Huge Returns And A Better Future’
TechNvidia Left Out, But These Chip Stocks Make The Cut As Barclays’ Preferred Picks: ‘There Isn’t A Ton Of Low-Hanging Fruit At These Levels’Your ‘Secret Search History’ Isn’t So Secret: $5B Settlement Couldn’t Buy Google Incognito Mode’s DisguiseFrom Jon Favreau With 3D Dinosaurs To Alicia Keys’ Jam Session: Apple’s Vision Pro Originals Are WildApple Unveils 15-Storey Office In India’s Silicon Valley Amid Shifting Focus From ChinaFCC Greenlights Apple’s Vision Pro, But The Headset Won’t Support Wi-Fi 6E: ReportAmazon Unveils AI Tool In Mobile App To Answer Shopper QueriesWarren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Snaps Up Remaining 20% Stake In Pilot Travel Centers From Haslam FamilyMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Summoned To Court In Texas Over Alleged Misuse Of Facial Recognition
ConsumerHyundai’s China Rethink: Chongqing Factory Reportedly Sold Below Initially Listed PriceHilton Debuts ‘Hilton For Business’ Aimed At Small- And Medium-Sized BusinessesCostco Cracks Down On Membership Card Sharing, Tests New Entry System
CommunicationDisney CEO Bob Iger Rejects Activist Shareholder’s Board Picks On Potential $7.5B SavingsWhatsApp’s Popularity Surges In US — Giving iMessage A Run For Its Money?
IndustrialUS Space Agency Dishes Out $2.55B Satellite Jackpot To L3Harris, Lockheed, Sierra For Missile Defense ContractTop 3 Industrials Stocks That Could Blast Off In JanuaryBoeing’s 737 Max Woes Cast Shadow On Warren Buffett’s Plane Parts Manufacturer Precision CastpartsBiden Hails Judge’s Decision To Block Spirit, JetBlue Merger: ‘Capitalism Without Competition Isn’t Capitalism’
EnergyBP’s CEO Search Success: Interim CEO Takes The Helm Permanently
