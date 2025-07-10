Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 125.86% from its 52-week low price of $28.23/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

IBIT in Focus

iShares Bitcoin Trust seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin. The product charges 25 bps in annual fees (See: All Cryptocurrency ETFs).

Why the Move?

Driven by the increased investor risk appetite and persistent institutional demand, Bitcoin is soaring to record highs. Investor interest in this digital currency has also increased as they look for alternative routes to traditional currencies, given that the outlook for greenback remains volatile. Investors have also increased their bets on the pace of interest rate cuts by the Fed, potentially leading to increased exposure to digital currencies.

More Gains Ahead?

IBIT might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 89.30 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.