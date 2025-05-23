Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has soared 124% from its 52-week low of $28.23 per share.



Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

IBIT in Focus

iShares Bitcoin Trust seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin. It enables investors to access Bitcoin within a traditional brokerage account. The fund charges 25 bps in annual fees from investors (see: all the Cryptocurrency ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Bitcoin has been an area to watch lately, given the rise in crypto. After suffering for several weeks amid tariff-related uncertainty, Bitcoin gained solid momentum this month. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared to a new all-time high, topping $111,000 as renewed institutional enthusiasm and regulatory optimism continue to drive demand for the cryptocurrency.

More Gains Ahead?

IBIT might remain strong, given its weighted alpha of 72.89 and lower 20-day volatility of 28.2%. There is still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.



