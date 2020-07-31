Bitcoin Ends July at Highest Monthly Close Since 2017 Peak

Bitcoin closed the month of July at $11,351, its highest monthly close since the bellwether cryptocurrencyâs all-time high nearly two-and-a-half years ago.Â

Prior to this month, Bitcoin had closed below $11,000 every month since nearly reaching $20,000 in December 2017.

Bitcoin futures on CME closed July at $11,620.

Bitcoin gained 24% in July, according to Messari, a relief to bullish traders after a 3% loss in June.

Bitcoinâs investor base is âhighly favorableâ for a continued move up, said Yan Liberman, former associate at Deutsche Bank and co-founder of Delphi Digital.

âThe supply on exchanges is close to 12-month lows,â said Liberman, who said this signals a strong commitment to hold bitcoins for the long term. The percent of bitcoinâs supply that has not moved in the past year is at all-time highs, he added.

