Bitcoin Ends July at Highest Monthly Close Since 2017 Peak

Zack Voell CoinDesk
Bitcoin monthly close prices since January 2017

Bitcoin closed the month of July at $11,351, its highest monthly close since the bellwether cryptocurrencyâs all-time high nearly two-and-a-half years ago.Â 

  • Prior to this month, Bitcoin had closed below $11,000 every month since nearly reaching $20,000 in December 2017.
  • Bitcoin futures on CME closed July at $11,620.
  • Bitcoin gained 24% in July, according to Messari, a relief to bullish traders after a 3% loss in June.
  • Bitcoinâs investor base is âhighly favorableâ for a continued move up, said Yan Liberman, former associate at Deutsche Bank and co-founder of Delphi Digital.
  • âThe supply on exchanges is close to 12-month lows,â said Liberman, who said this signals a strong commitment to hold bitcoins for the long term. The percent of bitcoinâs supply that has not moved in the past year is at all-time highs, he added.

