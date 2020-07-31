Bitcoin Ends July at Highest Monthly Close Since 2017 Peak
Bitcoin closed the month of July at $11,351, its highest monthly close since the bellwether cryptocurrencyâs all-time high nearly two-and-a-half years ago.Â
- Prior to this month, Bitcoin had closed below $11,000 every month since nearly reaching $20,000 in December 2017.
- Bitcoin futures on CME closed July at $11,620.
- Bitcoin gained 24% in July, according to Messari, a relief to bullish traders after a 3% loss in June.
- Bitcoinâs investor base is âhighly favorableâ for a continued move up, said Yan Liberman, former associate at Deutsche Bank and co-founder of Delphi Digital.
- âThe supply on exchanges is close to 12-month lows,â said Liberman, who said this signals a strong commitment to hold bitcoins for the long term. The percent of bitcoinâs supply that has not moved in the past year is at all-time highs, he added.
Related Stories
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pushes to $11,450, DeFi Value Locked Now at $4B
- Bitcoinâs Option Market Is Now Skewed Bullish
- Bitcoin on Track for Highest July Price Gain in 8 Years
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Clings to $11,000 as Ether Futures Top $1B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.