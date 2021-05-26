US Markets
BLK

Bitcoin edges back from $40,000 as volatility lingers

Contributors
John McCrank Reuters
Tom Wilson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down.

Changes dateline to New York from London, adds analyst quote, comments from BlackRock CEO, updates price

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down.

Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904, before easing back to around $38,797 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether ETH=BTSP climbing more than 7.5% to above $2,915 earlier in the day.

Still, bitcoin is down 30% this month, and has lost over 37% from its record high of almost $65,000 hit in April. It has gained over 40% this year, however.

"Cryptocurrency market volatility is not going away anytime soon," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Right now the aftermath of the crypto plunge is having everyone dig a little deeper to try to find out, are the ESG and regulatory concerns going to pose a major risk in the short term?"

Bitcoin's most recent slump has come amid concerns over the environmental impact of bitcoin production, an energy-intensive process known as mining, and as China has cracked down on the emerging sector.

Bitcoin touched a low of $30,066 last week, its weakest since January, in highly volatile trading.

BlackRock BLK.N Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Wednesday the world's largest asset manager is studying cryptocurrencies like bitcoin to determine whether the asset class could offer countercyclical benefits.

For now, it is too early to determine whether cryptocurrencies are "just a speculative trading tool" Fink said at the company's annual meeting.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Tom Wilson in London; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Alistair Bell)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular