Bitcoin drops 6.9% to below $30,000
June 1 (Reuters) - Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, dropped 6.9% to $29,555.35 at 22:03 GMT on Wednesday, losing $2,262.81 from its previous closing price.
It was down 38.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.
Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.52% to $1,794.68, losing $145.87 from its previous close.
(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh and Rachna Manojkumar Dhanrajani in Bengaluru)
