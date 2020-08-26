Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Drop Squeezes Out Weak Derivatives Positions – And That May Be a Good Thing

Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Bitcoinâs latest price drop has a silver lining â it has forced out weak hands in the derivatives market and potentially opened the doors for a more sustainable rally to recent highs.Â 

  • The top cryptocurrency by market value fell by over 3.5% to levels near $11,100 on Tuesday, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.
  • The price drop triggered sell liquidations, the forced unwinding of long trades, worth nearly $50 million in perpetuals (futures with no expiry) listed on cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, according to data source Skew.
  • âThe positives of last nightâs move was that it cleared out a lot of the weak leverage longs,â Singapore-based QCP Capital said in a Telegram post, in reference to the perpetuals liquidations.Â 
  • âWeak longsâ is the term used to describe traders lacking confidence or resources to hold assets for the long haul. Usually, itâs the retail crowd that exits the market or is forced out on minor price dumps or pumps.
  • Markets often shake out weak hands with temporary price pullbacks following strong breakouts like bitcoinâs recent move above $12,000.
  • Following Tuesdayâs price drop, the cost of holding long positions in BitMEX perpetuals, as represented by the âfunding rate,â has normalized.
  • Funding rate is a mechanism used to tether a perpetual contractâs price to the spot price.Â 
  • A high funding rate discourages new investors from entering the market and existing holders from boosting their long positions.
  • âThe unsustainably high funding rate has been pushed back to its typical baseline levels of 11% annualized,â QCP Capital said.
  • The funding rate had jumped to highs above 60% in annualized terms on Aug. 18, when bitcoin broke above $12,000.
  • As a result,Â stronger buying pressure may emerge, leading to a re-test of recent highs above $12,000.
  • Bitcoin is currently trading near $11,400.

