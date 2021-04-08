Bitcoin Drifts Lower; Support Around $54K-$55K
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower as oversold moves on the hourly chart have been limited to the 50-hour volume weighted moving average. Buyers have continued to take profits after another failed attempt to move beyond $60,000 on April 1.
- BTC remains rangebound with lower support between $54,0000 and $55,000. Currently around $56,700.
- Buyers will need to defend support to maintain the uptrend on the daily chart, which continues to show slowing upside momentum.
- Technical signals are broadly neutral over the short term and will require a decisive breakout above $60,000 or below $50,000 to derive price targets. For now, buyers and sellers are in a stalemate, responding well to intraday support and resistance levels.
- On the hourly chart, BTC has retraced about 50% of its rally from March 25 and is down about 5% for the month to date.
