Bitcoin Is Down Around 20% in 2026. Here's Why Things Could Still Get Worse for the Cryptocurrency

Key Points

Doubts are growing about whether the Clarity Act will pass this year, given a concerning provision involving stablecoin yields.

There may only be a single rate cut this year, which isn't good news for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin's valuation is likely to remain volatile given all the uncertainty in the current political environment.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has often been touted as a "digital gold" and safe-haven type of investment that you can hang on to amid uncertainty in the markets. But that hasn't been the case this year. With multiple wars going on and concerns about inflation growing, investors haven't exactly been loading up on Bitcoin. Instead, the leading cryptocurrency has fallen by close to 20% thus far.

It's not proving to be much of a safe-haven asset these days. And there are potential headwinds that could result in the leading cryptocurrency dropping even further in value this year.

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Why Bitcoin might not rally anytime soon

Bitcoin is down around 44% from the highs it reached last year, but that doesn't mean that it may end up bouncing back soon. Investors have recently become concerned about the prospects for crypto reform this year, with new question marks about the Clarity Act, which seeks to create a framework for digital assets, to determine what is and isn't a security. The bill, however, contains a provision that prohibits yields on stablecoins, effectively making them less attractive to investors. That could be a major stumbling block. And if the bill doesn't pass, that may weigh on Bitcoin's valuation.

Furthermore, there's the uncertainty about rate cuts, which may pose further risk for Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies are highly speculative assets that tend to perform well when interest rates are low and investor risk appetite is high. But with inflation being a concern amid rising oil prices, there may be only one rate cut this year, and even that is by no means a sure thing.

Bitcoin remains a highly risky investment

Investing in Bitcoin requires a high tolerance for risk, given how much government policy impacts its value. If interest rates don't come down significantly and if there isn't crypto-friendly reform on the horizon, then Bitcoin's value may plummet further, especially since many crypto investors were likely anticipating more favorable conditions under the Trump administration.

Even for long-term investors, however, there's still no shortage of risk here. If the midterm elections, which take place later this year, change who controls the House and Senate, that can lead to even more uncertainty as to what will happen with the Clarity Act and any other pieces of crypto-related legislation. It is virtually impossible to predict what will happen, and with all these factors potentially weighing on Bitcoin's valuation, it's going to remain a highly volatile investment for the foreseeable future.

If you're a risk-averse investor, you're likely better off avoiding Bitcoin, as there's no guarantee that it won't fall further this year. And even if you can stomach the risk, you may want to tread carefully.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.