Bitcoin Is Down 54% From Its All-Time High. Here's What History Says Happens Next

Key Points

Bitcoin typically follows a four-year cycle of boom and bust.

From that perspective, a recent decline of 54% in Bitcoin's price is nothing out of the ordinary.

Several catalysts could lead to a Bitcoin recovery in 2027.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

If you're a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor, it's fully understandable if you're getting nervous right now. Bitcoin is now down a whopping 54% from its all-time high of $126,000, and could be headed even lower.

But zoom out and take the big-picture view. Bitcoin is a classic boom-or-bust asset and is currently going through the inevitable "bust" phase of its four-year cycle. That means a recovery could be right around the corner. The historical data is just impossible to ignore.

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Historical data for Bitcoin

Take, for example, what happened during the previous four-year Bitcoin cycle. In late 2020, Bitcoin had just hit a then-all-time high of $69,000, and everyone wanted a piece of it for their portfolio. The sky seemed to be the limit.

But then Bitcoin began to crater. In 2022, Bitcoin lost 64% of its value and all appeared to be lost. By the end of the year, Bitcoin had fallen all the way to $16,000, and some warned that it might drop all the way to zero. It was easy to be a Bitcoin skeptic.

But Bitcoin soon recovered. 2023 and 2024 were banner years, and Bitcoin hit the $100,000 mark by the end of 2024. In early 2025, cracks were starting to appear, but Bitcoin eventually rallied all the way to $126,000 by the end of the year.

Sound familiar? History appears to be repeating itself. And that's why I'm not nearly as worried about Bitcoin as other crypto investors. The historical track record is simply too good to ignore. So even with Bitcoin down more than 30% for the year, I'm still counting on a partial recovery by the end of 2026.

What could catalyze Bitcoin's resurgence?

Obviously, historical performance is no guarantee of future performance. But the good news is that Bitcoin appears to have several key catalysts that could start to kick in by the end of this year. These include the imminent passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act and new congressional plans to expand the role of the United States' Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. That should set Bitcoin up for a rebound in 2027.

And then comes the really big catalyst: the new Bitcoin halving event in early 2028. Past halving events have been a bonanza for crypto investors, typically kicking off a huge rally in the price of Bitcoin. So if you're willing to wait out the current period of volatility, Bitcoin could be on the path to recovery in 2027 before rallying hard in 2028.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.