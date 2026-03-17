Bitcoin Is Down 42%. Here Are 3 Reasons Why It's a No-Brainer Buy in March.

Key Points

Bitcoin's node count, hashrate, and transaction volume remain incredibly robust.

The financial services industry will continue to entertain ways of generating revenue from Bitcoin.

Bitcoin's tiny share of global wealth suggests that there is sizable upside in the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Since hitting an all-time high price of $126,198.07 on Oct. 6, 2025, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has entered a bear market. It's trading 42% off that record (as of March 12). No one knows for certain what's causing the recent drawdown, but it could be due to profit-taking measures from long-term holders adding selling pressure to the market.

Nonetheless, now is not the time to panic. Instead, investors must sharpen their focus on the variables that matter most. Here are three persuasive reasons why this beaten-down cryptocurrency is a no-brainer buy in March.

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Bitcoin continues to be fundamentally sound

When stock prices tank, the best investors make sure that the fundamentals haven't changed. The same approach should be applied to Bitcoin. There are three key data points to pay attention to.

First is Bitcoin's node count, or the number of computers that are running the crypto's software, which ended 2025 at an all-time high. This highlights how decentralized the network is.

The second metric to look at is hashrate, which measures the amount of computational power provided by Bitcoin miners that supports the network's security. This figure is near its highest level ever.

And finally, consider the transaction volume that Bitcoin handles. In 2025, $3.6 trillion of value was moved across the Bitcoin blockchain, up 6% year over year.

Taking all of these factors into account, Bitcoin's fundamentals have never been stronger.

Bitcoin is mixing with traditional finance

In less than two decades, Bitcoin has become a $1.5 trillion global asset. Given that it's decentralized, neutral, digital, and scarce, it's understandable why the financial services industry has wanted to dip its toes in the waters. Bitcoin can provide new revenue-generating activities.

The spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were some of the most successful financial product launches of all time. The iShares Bitcoin Trust, which is the largest such ETF, generates $137 million in fees for BlackRock at the current net asset base of $54.7 billion.

Well-established financial institutions are getting involved in different ways. More banks are working on Bitcoin custody and trading solutions.

Capital allocators, like hedge funds, are also building Bitcoin exposure.

Bitcoin's price has exceptional upside

With the price taking a hit in recent months, Bitcoin critics are winning the battle. Despite the latest dip, which can certainly challenge the conviction of even the biggest bulls, it's clear that this top digital asset has enormous upside.

There's an estimated $1 quadrillion in total global wealth, which mainly consists of real estate, fixed income, and equities. Bitcoin represents less than a 0.2% share today. It's clear that the total addressable market is all the capital in the world. But it's impossible to predict the ultimate penetration rate that Bitcoin will achieve.

If Bitcoin gets to a 2% share, a relatively tiny sum that could be very conservative, then it implies sizable upside in the long run.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Neil Patel has positions in iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.