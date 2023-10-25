Bitcoin, Dogecoin Surge, Ethereum In Red — BTC Dominance Touches 30-Month High: King Crypto Shedding 2-Year Equities Reliance A Bull Market 'Recipe,' Says Analytics Platform

Major coins traded mixed at the time of publishing as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.7% higher at $1.27 trillion.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency hovered around the $34,600 mark on Wednesday night with Bitcoin dominance rising to a new 30-month high on the day. Notably, the King Crypto breached the $35,000 level intraday.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:58 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +1.48% $34,695.78 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -0.49% $1,798.44 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +5.8% $0.07

Meet and engage with transformative Digital Asset and Crypto business leaders and investors at Benzinga's exclusive event – Future of Digital Assets. Tickets are flying- get yours!

Bitcoin dominance rate rose to 54.4%, which is the highest such level since April 2021, according to TradingView data.

1-Year Bitcoin Dominance Chart, Courtesy Trading View

Analyst Takes: Edward Moya, a Senior Market Analyst with OANDA, said that the short-term bull case for Bitcoin has been made and it will remain intact until there is more clarity on the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF.

Top Gainer (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:03 p.m. EDT) Pepe (PEPE) +26.47% $0.0000012 The Graph (GRT) +8.85% $0.1 Rocket Pool (RPL) +7.93% $24.97

"The risk that an SEC approval will trigger a ‘sell the event' reaction is elevated, but that won't stop the institutional money from enjoying the ride higher. With $250 million in short liquidations in the books, a lot of traders are keen on jumping on this move higher," said Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe congratulated his followers on having survived the Crypto "bear market."

He noted on Wednesday that Bitcoin was "essentially just consolidating." Van de Poppe, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "If we sweep $33.1 and get towards $32.6K, basically long entry zone. Getting above the highs, we’ll see how fast things start to move. Most upside of the move is probably already in, but it’s strong that we’re consolidating here."

#Bitcoin essentially just consolidating. If we sweep $33.1 and get towards $32.6K, basically long entry zone.Getting above the highs, we'll see how fast things start to move. Most upside of the move is probably already in, but it's strong that we're consolidating here. pic.twitter.com/uKtZzpw741

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 25, 2023

Market intelligence platform Santiment noted that Bitcoin "scratched its way" to a new 17-month high even as other risk assets such as equities declined on Wednesday.

"[crypto] market caps are growing as the #SP500 declines. This suggests that $BTC’s & #altcoins’ 2-year reliance on #equities is gone, a typical recipe for #bullmarket conditions," said Santiment on X."

🥳 #Bitcoin scratched its way to a new 17-month high again today. Even better, #crypto market caps are growing as the #SP500 declines. This suggests that $BTC's & #altcoins' 2-year reliance on #equities is gone, a typical recipe for #bullmarket conditions. https://t.co/XXFph87pj6 pic.twitter.com/nVCqyt9t4Z

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 25, 2023

Photo by Fernando Cortes on Shutterstock

Read Next: If You Had Invested $100 In Bitcoin When It Was Last Declared Dead, By Chamath Palihapitiya, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.