Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Funding Hamas Terror, Peter Schiff's Skepticism On Bitcoin ETF And More: This Week In Crypto

This week was a rollercoaster for the cryptocurrency market with significant updates coming in from various fronts. The U.S. and Israel are escalating their efforts to curtail cryptocurrency transfers to Hamas, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) being implicated as funding streams. Meanwhile, investor Peter Schiff voiced his skepticism about the anticipated demand for a new Bitcoin ETF. Crypto analyst Bluntz, well-known for his accurate market predictions, announced his optimism for a major Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) breakout.

Furthermore, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus expressed his hopes for a significant Bitcoin price surge, while another crypto analyst, Captain Faibik, predicted a potential rise for Dogecoin to $1 in the next year. Let’s dive deeper into these intriguing stories.

Intensifying Efforts to Curtail Crypto Financing to Hamas

The United States and Israel are increasing their efforts to cut off cryptocurrency transfers to Hamas, following the group’s large-scale attacks on Israel. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum are often implicated as funding avenues for Islamist organizations. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has proposed new regulations to classify “Convertible Virtual Currency Mixing” (CVC mixing) as a primary money laundering concern to combat its use by malicious actors, including Hamas. Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff’s Skepticism on Bitcoin ETF

Influential investor Peter Schiff expressed doubts about the anticipated demand for a new Bitcoin ETF. The investor believes that the number of Bitcoin speculators ready to sell far outweighs the would-be buyers waiting for the ETF, a development that comes amidst high speculation around a possible Bitcoin ETF approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Read the full article here.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Her Uncle Is ‘Actively Engineering A Coup’ Through Johnson As House Speaker

Bluntz’s Optimism for Solana Breakout

Crypto analyst Bluntz, known for his precise market forecasts, anticipates a significant breakout for Solana and hints at a potential rally for Ethereum. The analyst mentioned that a break from Solana’s multi-month accumulation range resistance could trigger a considerable price increase. Read the full article here.

Billy Markus Hopes for Bitcoin Surge

Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin, expressed his hopes for a monumental Bitcoin price surge. He shared his sentiments on the future of cryptocurrencies and shed light on his relationship with Dogecoin during an exchange on X, formerly Twitter. Read the full article here.

Analyst Predicts Dogecoin to Hit $1

Crypto analyst Captain Faibik believes that Dogecoin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s favorite digital coin, is currently consolidating within a triangle pattern and suggests that now may be the opportune time for long-term investors to enter the market. The analyst speculates that DOGE could potentially hit $1 in the first half of 2024. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Buzz Kill: Mike Johnson’s Election As New House Speaker Does Not Bode Well For Cannabis Legalization

Photo by Shuttershock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.