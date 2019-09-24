Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Dips Below $8K in First Since June

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again shocked investors after a sharp sell-off Tuesday saw it quickly drop $1,000 in value during a single trading session.

Over the course of 30 minutes, beginning at 16:00 UTC on Sept 24, prices dipped below $8,000 — its lowest point since June 12 of this year. In addition, $30 billion has been drawn out of the market over a 24-hour period as investors sought to close their positions amid a frenzied sell-off.

Related: Bitcoin’s Price Slides $1,000 in 30 Minutes After Margin Calls at Bitmex

Eyes are now firmly fixed on the 200-day moving average (MA) that would officially mark the start of a new bear market should a strong close below $8,311 occur.

The price drop may have been exacerbated by margin calls and contract liquidations on Bitmex, according to a previous report by CoinDesk.

In any case, BTC’s 2019 bull market hangs on a thread.

Related: Bitcoin Looks South After Price Squeeze Ends With Drop to $9.6K

As can be seen above, BTC has begun to break down from a bearish descending triangle that had been noted by a large portion of the crypto Twitter community since as early as Sept 2.

Further, the $1,000 price drop flies in the face of Bakkt’s recent futures launch, which was supposed to be a bullish catalyst but has so far fallen short of expectations.

Technicals point to the possibility of a short-term bounce, courtesy of an extreme oversold RSI on the daily chart and weaker histogram bars below 0. However, a measured move (the drawdown from peak to trough within the triangle) adds scope for a continuation to prior June 2018 supports near $6,100.

Pressure is on buyers to hold the defensive and retain the official bullish status above the 200-day moving average at $8,311.

All prices below that point would add credence to a new bear market for the remainder of 2019.

Disclosure: The author holds no cryptocurrency at the time of writing.

Bitcoin image via Shutterstock; chart via Trading View

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

Learn More

Explore Cryptocurrencies

Explore

Most Popular