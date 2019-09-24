Bitcoin Dips Below $8K in First Since June
Bitcoin (BTC) has once again shocked investors after a sharp sell-off Tuesday saw it quickly drop $1,000 in value during a single trading session.
Over the course of 30 minutes, beginning at 16:00 UTC on Sept 24, prices dipped below $8,000 — its lowest point since June 12 of this year. In addition, $30 billion has been drawn out of the market over a 24-hour period as investors sought to close their positions amid a frenzied sell-off.
Related: Bitcoin’s Price Slides $1,000 in 30 Minutes After Margin Calls at Bitmex
Eyes are now firmly fixed on the 200-day moving average (MA) that would officially mark the start of a new bear market should a strong close below $8,311 occur.
The price drop may have been exacerbated by margin calls and contract liquidations on Bitmex, according to a previous report by CoinDesk.
In any case, BTC’s 2019 bull market hangs on a thread.
Related: Bitcoin Looks South After Price Squeeze Ends With Drop to $9.6K
As can be seen above, BTC has begun to break down from a bearish descending triangle that had been noted by a large portion of the crypto Twitter community since as early as Sept 2.
Further, the $1,000 price drop flies in the face of Bakkt’s recent futures launch, which was supposed to be a bullish catalyst but has so far fallen short of expectations.
Technicals point to the possibility of a short-term bounce, courtesy of an extreme oversold RSI on the daily chart and weaker histogram bars below 0. However, a measured move (the drawdown from peak to trough within the triangle) adds scope for a continuation to prior June 2018 supports near $6,100.
Pressure is on buyers to hold the defensive and retain the official bullish status above the 200-day moving average at $8,311.
All prices below that point would add credence to a new bear market for the remainder of 2019.
Disclosure: The author holds no cryptocurrency at the time of writing.
Bitcoin image via Shutterstock; chart via Trading View
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Price Indicator is Most Bearish Since December
- Bakkt Exchange’s Bitcoin Futures See Slow Start on First Day of Trading
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.