Bitcoin Depot Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Bitcoin Depot, Inc. BTM is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 12, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, BTM’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results benefited from higher revenues, lower operating expenses and lower depreciation and amortization. However, a rise in other expenses was an undermining factor.



Bitcoin Depot doesn’t have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat only once.

Bitcoin Depot Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Bitcoin Depot Inc. price-eps-surprise | Bitcoin Depot Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales of $170.31 million suggests a 4.4% improvement on a year-over-year basis. In the past week, the consensus estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at 17 cents. This indicates a jump of 230.8% from the prior year quarter.



Is it the right time to add BTM stock to your portfolio? Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to have influenced its performance this time.

Key Factors Driving BTM’s Q2 Performance & Estimates

Revenues: During the second quarter, Bitcoin prices rose sharply, driven by heightened volatility, tariff policy concerns and regulatory support for cryptocurrencies. Thus, Bitcoin Depot’s BTM Kiosks segment revenues are likely to have surged with investors flocking to own Bitcoin to generate lucrative returns.



One of Bitcoin Depot’s peers, Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN, reported its second-quarter results on July 31, while another peer, BTCS, Inc. BTCS, is expected to release its quarterly numbers soon.



Coinbase reported that Bitcoin accounted for 30% of the total trading volume (highest among all assets). Further, Coinbase’s management observed that the average Bitcoin price in the quarter was up 6%, while the non-Bitcoin asset market cap declined 11%.



As Bitcoin price was up during the to-be-reported quarter, it is likely to have aided BTM’s revenues through various channels, including BTM Kiosks and BDCheckout. In June 2025, the company acquired the assets of Pelicoin, LLC, to strengthen its presence in the Gulf South region of the United States. Moreover, Bitcoin Depot expanded its treasury holdings by purchasing additional Bitcoin, now holding more than 100 Bitcoins.



These moves are likely to have supported Bitcoin Depot’s revenues to some extent. Management expects revenues to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digit range on a year-over-year basis.



Expenses: Bitcoin Depot’s total operating expenses are likely to have remained elevated as it continues to expand its kiosk network, improve customer support and build upon regulatory and compliance functions. Further, the acquisition of Pelicoin LLC is likely to have incurred some integration-related charges during the quarter.

What Our Model Unveils for BTM Stock

Our quantitative model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bitcoin Depot this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Bitcoin Depot has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BTM Stock Price Performance & Valuation

Bitcoin Depot shares have had a remarkable run on the bourses since the beginning of the year. In the second quarter of 2025, the stock soared 257% compared with the industry’s rise of 16.1%. Further, it fared better than Coinbase’s rise of 100.8% and BTCS’ growth of 44.7% during the same period.

Second-Quarter 2025 Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, let’s look at the value BTM offers investors at current levels.



Currently, BTM is trading at 0.5X 12-month forward price/sales (P/S), above its two-year median of 0.17X. Meanwhile, the industry’s P/TB TTM multiple is 3.25. Hence, the stock looks cheaper compared with the industry average.

BTM P/S F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the other hand, BTCS had a forward P/S ratio of 10.42X, reflecting that it is much expensive than BTM stock.

Investment Thesis for Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot is well-positioned for growth, given its leadership in North America in BTM kiosks and focus on BTCheckout to enhance operating leverage. Further, favorable regulatory developments, significant cash circulation in the economy and growing interest in cryptocurrency among investors as an asset class are other tailwinds.



Moreover, a solid balance sheet position suggests financial stability. It will enable BTM to pursue a new share repurchase plan, as its previous $10 million buyback authorization expired on March 31, 2025. The company doesn’t pay dividends as it intends to reinvest most of its earnings to expand ongoing ventures.



However, increased regulatory oversight and rising expenses remain concerns, hindering bottom-line expansion. Further, high operating leverage creates another risk as the business can suffer significant losses if demand for cryptocurrency fades.

Is BTM Stock a Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Bitcoin Depot’s efforts to capitalize on Bitcoin demand through BTM Kiosk expansion and BDCheckout to boost its client base bode well for its second-quarter results.



However, improving clarity regarding tariffs can reduce Bitcoin volatility. Further, increased regulatory oversight and intense competition keep investors cautious about the company’s growth.



Thus, investors must watch for management comments on how the company plans to navigate these challenges in an uncertain environment. Those who already own the stock can continue maintaining their position, but it's advisable not to increase exposure at this time.

