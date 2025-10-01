Bitcoin Depot Preliminary Q3 Results Exceed Its Guidance For Revenue, Adj. EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Bitcoin Depot (BTM) announced certain preliminary financial results for the third quarter. The company expects revenue for the third quarter to be approximately $160 million, an 18% increase compared to the $135.3 million reported in the third quarter of 2024. The company also expects to report an approximate 50% increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the $9.2 million reported last year.

"We are proud to report preliminary third quarter results that exceed our guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA," said Brandon Mintz, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Depot.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.