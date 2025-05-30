Bitcoin Depot Inc. Simplifies Organizational Structure, Eliminates Tax Liabilities and Enhances Liquidity

Bitcoin Depot simplifies its structure by merging BT Assets into the company, enhancing liquidity and reducing tax liabilities.

Bitcoin Depot Inc. has announced the successful simplification of its organizational and capital structure by eliminating its Up-C Restructuring. This involved merging BT Assets, an entity controlled by CEO Brandon Mintz, with a subsidiary of Bitcoin Depot, resulting in Mintz holding a total of 41,193,024 shares of Class M common stock. The restructuring cancels all Class V Common Stock previously held by BT Assets, and Bitcoin Depot now fully owns its main operating subsidiaries. The company expects this streamlined structure will enhance stock liquidity, improve acquisition capabilities, and reduce professional service costs, leading to an estimated 12 percentage point reduction in its cash tax rate and potential long-term savings. Bitcoin Depot operates a vast network of over 8,400 Bitcoin kiosks across the U.S., providing users with the means to convert cash to Bitcoin.

Potential Positives

The elimination of the Up-C Restructuring simplifies Bitcoin Depot's organizational and capital structure, likely leading to better operational efficiency.

This restructuring extinguishes a $2.2 million Tax Receivable Agreement liability, enhancing the company's financial position.

The estimated reduction of the cash tax rate by 12 percentage points could result in significant long-term savings for Bitcoin Depot.

The company now wholly owns its principal operating subsidiaries, which may provide greater control over its business operations and future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the Up-C Restructuring may raise concerns regarding corporate governance, as it consolidates significant voting power in the hands of a single entity controlled by the CEO, Brandon Mintz.

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements, which could lead to skepticism among investors regarding the company's ability to meet these expectations given past performance volatility in the cryptocurrency sector.

The elimination of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability, while presenting immediate financial advantages, could indicate previous complexities in the company’s financial structure that may have posed risks or concerns to stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the Up-C Restructuring eliminated by Bitcoin Depot?

The Up-C Restructuring was a complex organizational structure that Bitcoin Depot has simplified through a merger, enhancing operational clarity.

How many shares of Class M common stock does Brandon Mintz hold?

Brandon Mintz holds a total of 41,193,024 shares of the Company’s Class M common stock post-restructuring.

What are the benefits of Bitcoin Depot's simplified organizational structure?

The simpler structure is expected to improve stock liquidity, make acquisitions easier, and reduce overall professional service costs.

How will Bitcoin Depot's tax liabilities be affected after restructuring?

Post-restructuring, Bitcoin Depot will extinguish a $2.2 million Tax Receivable Agreement liability and reduce its cash tax rate by 12 percentage points.

What services does Bitcoin Depot provide to its users?

Bitcoin Depot offers kiosks for cash-to-Bitcoin conversions across the U.S., enabling seamless access to the digital financial system.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,322 shares for an estimated $305,373 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 62,000 shares for an estimated $87,679 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,109 shares for an estimated $3,037.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

ATLANTA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, announced it has simplified its organizational and capital structure by eliminating its Up-C Restructuring (the “Up-C Restructuring”).





Pursuant to the Up-C Restructuring, BT Assets, Inc., an entity controlled by the Company’s Founder and CEO, Brandon Mintz, that held Common Units in BT HoldCo LLC and shares of the Company’s Class V Common Stock has merged with a subsidiary of the Company and received 41,193,024 shares of the Company’s Class M common stock, which will continue to carry 10 votes per share, as consideration in the merger.





In connection with the Up-C Restructuring, all of the shares of the Company’s Class V Common Stock held by BT Assets have been transferred to the Company and cancelled. After giving effect to the Up-C Restructuring, Mintz holds a total of 41,193,024 shares of the Company’s Class M Common Stock and 142,973 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock.





Post-transaction, Bitcoin Depot now wholly-owns its principal operating subsidiaries. The Company believes the simpler structure will offer benefits like better stock liquidity, easier use of stock for acquisitions, and a clearer corporate profile.





In addition, the Up-C Restructuring extinguishes the $2.2 million Tax Receivable Agreement liability and will lead to further long-term savings, as the Company estimates its cash tax rate will be reduced by an estimated 12 percentage points. Other professional services costs associated with tax, accounting and legal will also be reduced by this simpler structure.







About Bitcoin Depot







Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 8,400 kiosk locations as of February 25, 2025. Learn more at





www.bitcoindepot.com





.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, our ability to strengthen our financial profile, and worldwide growth in the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “appears,” “approximately,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “effect,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,“ ”plan,“ ”potential,“ ”priorities,“ ”project,“ ”pursue,“ ”seek,“ ”should,“ ”target,“ ”when,“ ”will,“ ”would,” or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of our projected financial information; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.





We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







