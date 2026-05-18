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Bitcoin Depot Files For Bankruptcy Protection, Plans Orderly Wind-Down And Asset Sale

May 18, 2026 — 01:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bitcoin Depot (BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator, on Monday said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to facilitate an orderly wind-down of operations and the sale of its assets.

"The regulatory environment for BTM operators has shifted significantly: states have imposed increasingly stringent compliance obligations, including new transaction limits, and in some jurisdictions, outright restrictions or bans on BTM operations; and operators have faced increasing litigation and regulatory enforcement. These developments have materially affected Bitcoin Depots business and financial position. Under these circumstances, the company's current business model is unsustainable," , said Alex Holmes, CEO of Bitcoin Depot.

Bitcoin Depot said its network of Bitcoin ATMs has been taken offline. The company's Canadian entities are also included in the U.S. court-supervised process, while its other non-U.S. entities will wind down under applicable foreign laws.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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