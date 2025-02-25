Bitcoin Depot Expands Treasury Holdings with Additional 11.1 Bitcoin Purchase

Bitcoin Depot expands its Bitcoin treasury to 82.6 BTC, emphasizing confidence in Bitcoin's growth potential and accessibility.

Quiver AI Summary

Bitcoin Depot has announced the purchase of an additional 11.1 Bitcoin, increasing its total treasury holdings to 82.6 BTC. This acquisition follows a prior purchase of 51 Bitcoin just weeks earlier and aligns with the company's treasury strategy initiated in June 2024. CEO Brandon Mintz emphasized the company's commitment to Bitcoin as a valuable financial asset and its mission to enhance access to Bitcoin for consumers. Bitcoin Depot operates the largest network of Bitcoin kiosks in North America, with over 8,400 locations across 48 states. The company is focused on providing simple methods for users to convert cash into Bitcoin, reinforcing its leadership in the fintech space.

Potential Positives

Bitcoin Depot has enhanced its treasury strategy by purchasing an additional 11.1 Bitcoin, increasing its total holdings to 82.6 BTC, showcasing confidence in Bitcoin as a financial asset.

The company's strategic moves in acquiring Bitcoin reflect a commitment to integrating cryptocurrency into its operations, reinforcing its position as a leading Bitcoin ATM operator and fintech company.

Bitcoin Depot has the largest market share in North America with over 8,400 kiosk locations, highlighting its extensive reach and operational footprint in the cryptocurrency space.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily investing in Bitcoin, which is inherently volatile and could pose significant financial risks if the market takes a downturn.

The reliance on Bitcoin as a treasury strategy might indicate a lack of diversification in the company's financial strategy, potentially exposing it to higher risk.

The forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding future performance, raising concerns for investors about the company's ability to meet its growth expectations.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did Bitcoin Depot announce?

Bitcoin Depot announced the purchase of an additional 11.1 Bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy, increasing its total to 82.6 BTC.

How does Bitcoin Depot facilitate Bitcoin transactions?

Bitcoin Depot provides kiosks across 48 states, allowing users to convert cash into Bitcoin easily and intuitively.

What is Bitcoin Depot's market share in North America?

Bitcoin Depot holds the largest market share in North America with over 8,400 kiosk locations as of February 25, 2025.

What does the treasury strategy of Bitcoin Depot signify?

The treasury strategy reflects Bitcoin Depot's commitment to Bitcoin as a significant financial asset and a store of value.

When was Bitcoin Depot founded?

Bitcoin Depot was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect cash users to the digital financial system.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 403,322 shares for an estimated $832,848 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $62,132 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,790

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bitcoin Depot



(NASDAQ: BTM) (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced it has purchased an additional 11.1 Bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy, first announced in June of last year.





This purchase comes three weeks after the Company’s





purchase





of 51 Bitcoin earlier this month, bringing its total treasury holdings to 82.6 BTC.





"Adopting Bitcoin as part of our treasury strategy underscores our long-standing belief in Bitcoin as a significant financial asset and a store of value," said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. "We have always believed in providing easy access to Bitcoin for everyone, and this move reaffirms our confidence in Bitcoin’s potential for growth.”







About Bitcoin Depot







Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 8,400 kiosk locations as of February 25, 2025. Learn more at



www.bitcoindepot.com



.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, our ability to strengthen our financial profile, and worldwide growth in the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “appears,” “approximately,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “effect,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,“ ”plan,“ ”potential,“ ”priorities,“ ”project,“ ”pursue,“ ”seek,“ ”should,“ ”target,“ ”when,“ ”will,“ ”would,” or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of our projected financial information; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.





We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Contacts:







Investors





Cody Slach





Gateway Group, Inc.





949-574-3860







BTM@gateway-grp.com







Media





Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney





Gateway Group, Inc.





949-574-3860







BTM@gateway-grp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.