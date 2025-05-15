BITCOIN DEPOT Earnings Results: $BTM Reports Quarterly Earnings

BITCOIN DEPOT ($BTM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $164,230,000, beating estimates of $153,189,730 by $11,040,270.

BITCOIN DEPOT Insider Trading Activity

BITCOIN DEPOT insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,322 shares for an estimated $305,373 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 62,000 shares for an estimated $87,679 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,109 shares for an estimated $3,037.

BITCOIN DEPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of BITCOIN DEPOT stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

