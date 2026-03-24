Bitcoin Depot CEO Scott Buchanan Steps Down; Names Alex Holmes CEO And Chairman

(RTTNews) - Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM, BTMWW), on Tuesday, announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Buchanan has stepped down, effective immediately, to pursue another opportunity.

The company appointed Alex Holmes as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, effective immediately.

Holmes most recently served as Chairman and CEO of MoneyGram International and brings extensive experience in global payments and fintech leadership.

The company said that the founder, Brandon Mintz will transition from Executive Chair to a non-executive board member and will serve as an advisor to the CEO.

The transition comes as the company expands beyond its core Bitcoin ATM network into a broader suite of fintech and digital asset products.

In the pre-market trading, Bitcoin Depot is 2.16% higher at $3.3405 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.