Bitcoin Depot Appoints Chris Ryan as Chief Legal Officer to Enhance Compliance and Regulatory Strategy

Bitcoin Depot appoints Chris Ryan as Chief Legal Officer to enhance legal strategy and compliance amid expansion efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Bitcoin Depot, a leading Bitcoin ATM operator based in the U.S., has appointed Chris Ryan as its new Chief Legal Officer to enhance its legal and compliance framework amid its expansion efforts. Ryan, who has extensive experience in financial services and cryptocurrency regulations, previously worked as Deputy General Counsel at MoneyGram International and has led global legal teams in the fintech sector. His responsibilities will include advising the executive team on governance and compliance matters, overseeing legal operations, and fostering partnerships to support Bitcoin Depot's growth. Ryan expressed enthusiasm about joining the company, emphasizing the importance of building a robust regulatory foundation as the cryptocurrency market evolves. Bitcoin Depot aims to improve access to Bitcoin through its significant network of kiosks across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Chris Ryan as Chief Legal Officer brings extensive expertise in financial services, cryptocurrency, and regulatory compliance, which will strengthen the company's legal and compliance framework.

Ryan's previous role at MoneyGram International demonstrates a proven track record in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and leading fintech initiatives, enhancing Bitcoin Depot's competitive advantage.

The expansion of Bitcoin Depot's access to Bitcoin is supported by a strong legal and compliance strategy, positioning the company for sustained growth in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Chief Legal Officer may indicate that the company faces heightened regulatory scrutiny or legal challenges requiring additional legal oversight.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements highlights significant uncertainties and risks that could adversely affect future business performance.

References to potential litigation, regulatory proceedings, and market conditions may reflect an unstable business environment for Bitcoin Depot.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Chief Legal Officer at Bitcoin Depot?

Chris Ryan has been appointed as Chief Legal Officer at Bitcoin Depot.

What is Chris Ryan's experience prior to joining Bitcoin Depot?

Ryan served as Deputy General Counsel at MoneyGram International, leading cryptocurrency initiatives and regulatory compliance.

How will Chris Ryan contribute to Bitcoin Depot's growth?

He will guide legal operations, compliance, and partnerships to support Bitcoin Depot's expansion in the cryptocurrency market.

What is Bitcoin Depot's mission?

Bitcoin Depot aims to connect cash users to the digital financial system by making Bitcoin accessible.

How many kiosk locations does Bitcoin Depot have?

As of December 31, 2024, Bitcoin Depot operates approximately 8,400 kiosk locations across North America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 353,322 shares for an estimated $757,016 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $33,125 .

. MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,109 shares for an estimated $3,037.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATLANTA, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bitcoin Depot



(NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, announced today that Chris Ryan has been appointed Chief Legal Officer. With a strong background in financial services, cryptocurrency, and regulatory compliance, Ryan will be instrumental in guiding the company’s legal operations as it continues expanding access to Bitcoin.





As Chief Legal Officer, Ryan will lead Bitcoin Depot’s legal and compliance strategy, advising the executive team on governance, risk management, and regulatory matters. He will also oversee partnerships, legal operations, and policy initiatives to support the company’s continued expansion.





Before joining Bitcoin Depot, Ryan served as Deputy General Counsel at MoneyGram International, where he led global legal teams working on cryptocurrency initiatives, regulatory strategy, and commercial partnerships across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. With over a decade of experience, he has negotiated high-profile fintech deals, advised on blockchain product strategies, and developed compliance frameworks for digital assets and payments. He has also worked closely with policymakers on evolving cryptocurrency regulations and overseen key areas like AML, KYC, and financial compliance. His expert understanding of risk management, corporate transactions, and regulatory affairs will be key as Bitcoin Depot continues to strengthen its position as the largest Bitcoin ATM operator in the U.S.





“Chris has spent his career navigating complex financial and regulatory landscapes while leading high-performing legal and compliance teams,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot. “His experience in fintech, blockchain, and global regulatory strategy will be invaluable as we continue expanding access to Bitcoin, enhancing compliance, and positioning Bitcoin Depot for long-term success. With the cryptocurrency industry evolving rapidly, Chris’s leadership will ensure we remain ahead of the curve.”





“Bitcoin Depot is at the forefront of making Bitcoin more accessible to people everywhere, and I’m excited to join at such a transformational time,” said Ryan. “With the crypto industry rapidly evolving, building a strong regulatory and compliance foundation is more important than ever. I look forward to working alongside the team to support Bitcoin Depot’s growth and advance its mission of bringing Bitcoin to the masses through its cash-to-crypto model.”





Ryan holds a J.D. from the Florida Coastal School of Law and a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Dayton.







About Bitcoin Depot







Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 8,400 kiosk locations as of December 31, 2024. Learn more at



www.bitcoindepot.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, our ability to strengthen our financial profile, and worldwide growth in the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “appears,” “approximately,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “effect,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,“ ”plan,“ ”potential,“ ”priorities,“ ”project,“ ”pursue,“ ”seek,“ ”should,“ ”target,“ ”when,“ ”will,“ ”would,” or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of our projected financial information; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.





We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Contacts:









Investors







Cody Slach





Gateway Group, Inc.





949-574-3860







BTM@gateway-grp.com









Media







Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney





Gateway Group, Inc.





949-574-3860







BTM@gateway-grp.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab09ac94-e75b-4fd6-9010-b8652a89fc74





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.