Bitcoin Depot Acquires Pelicoin, Expanding Presence in Gulf South Crypto ATM Market

Bitcoin Depot acquires Pelicoin, expanding its Bitcoin ATM network across five southern states. Integration to follow.

Bitcoin Depot, a prominent U.S. Bitcoin ATM operator, has acquired the assets of Pelicoin, a crypto ATM operator based in New Orleans. This acquisition will expand Bitcoin Depot's presence in the Gulf South, adding kiosk locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas. CEO Brandon Mintz emphasized that Pelicoin's integration will enhance efficiency and operational scale in the region. Pelicoin's network will transition to Bitcoin Depot branding, and customers can expect uninterrupted service along with enhanced support and compliance benefits. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but both companies view this acquisition as a strategic move to strengthen their market leadership.

Bitcoin Depot's acquisition of Pelicoin significantly expands its market presence in the Gulf South, adding kiosk locations in five states.

The integration of Pelicoin's network is expected to enhance operational efficiency and customer support by leveraging Bitcoin Depot's scale and resources.

This acquisition aligns with Bitcoin Depot's strategy to consolidate a fragmented market and strengthen its leadership in cash-to-crypto access across the U.S.

Current Pelicoin customers will benefit from enhanced services, including 24/7 customer support and improved compliance, as they transition to the Bitcoin Depot platform.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, which may raise concerns about transparency and the financial health of the company.

The reliance on forward-looking statements throughout the release indicates inherent risks, as the company acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding its growth and future performance.

Although claiming to strengthen their market presence, the company may face integration challenges with Pelicoin, which could disrupt operations and customer service in the short term.

What recent acquisition did Bitcoin Depot announce?

Bitcoin Depot announced the acquisition of Pelicoin, a crypto ATM operator based in New Orleans.

How will this acquisition benefit Bitcoin Depot?

This acquisition strengthens Bitcoin Depot's presence in the Gulf South and enhances operational efficiency.

Will Pelicoin customers experience any disruptions?

No, Pelicoin customers will face no disruptions; machines will transition to Bitcoin Depot branding with the same functionality.

What regions are included in the Bitcoin Depot expansion?

The expansion includes locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas.

What advantages do Bitcoin Depot customers gain from this acquisition?

Customers will benefit from 24/7 support, a robust compliance program, and continuous investment in technology and service.

ATLANTA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bitcoin Depot



(NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, announced it has acquired the assets of



Pelicoin, LLC,



a crypto ATM operator based in New Orleans, Louisiana. The deal will add kiosk locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas, strengthening Bitcoin Depot’s presence in the Gulf South.





“Pelicoin is a strategic addition to our footprint in a region where we see real opportunity,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot. “Pelicoin’s locations give us a stronger presence in the Gulf South, and we can immediately apply our scale and experience to operate their machines more efficiently. This acquisition is part of our broader effort to consolidate a fragmented market and extend our leadership in cash-to-crypto access nationwide. As the industry matures, we believe our ability to integrate and optimize smaller networks is a key advantage.”









Pelicoin’s ATM network will be fully integrated into Bitcoin Depot’s platform in the coming weeks, with all locations transitioning to Bitcoin Depot branding.





“I’m extremely proud of what we built at Pelicoin,” said Will Haynie, Founder and CEO of Pelicoin. “What started as a small regional effort became a trusted brand throughout the Gulf South. Bitcoin Depot is one of the most respected names in the industry, and their ability to execute on this transaction quickly made them the obvious choice for us. Our network and loyal customers will add value to their growing operation, and those customers will now benefit from the advantages only a large-scale operator can provide, like 24/7 customer support, a strong compliance program, and continued investment in technology and service.”





For Pelicoin customers, there will be no disruptions. ATMs currently branded as Pelicoin will soon transition to Bitcoin Depot branding, with the same functionality, now backed by 24/7 customer support, a robust compliance team, and the advantages that come from working with an industry leader.





The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, visit



www.bitcoindepot.com.









About Bitcoin Depot







Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 8,500 kiosk locations as of June 2025. Learn more at



www.bitcoindepot.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, the anticipated effects of the Amendment, and the closing of the Preferred Sale. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.





We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







