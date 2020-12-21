Bitcoin Crosses The $20,000 Threshold

By Landon Manning

At the climax of a tumultuous year for the world’s number-one decentralized digital currency, bitcoin smashed all of its previous price records to eclipse the $20,000 mark and climb beyond it, crossing a threshold that once may have appeared well beyond the asset’s reach.

On December 16, the relative value of 1 BTC had at last surpassed $20,000 across numerous exchanges, a milestone that fully signified a new age in cryptocurrency for many. Not only was this valuation a fair amount ahead of the previous price record, but it is also appeared to be a more durable one; the previous all-time high price spike receded in value within days, while the price of bitcoin in 2020 continued to climb past $24,000 by December 19. In other words, this particular milestone appears to indicate that bitcoin will cruise toward further heights, from a much sturdier base than ever before.

But what is the basis of this new sturdiness? As the saying goes, “Success has a thousand fathers,” and various media outlets have been offered wildly differing reports on the future of bitcoin. Many have offered completely contradictory diagnoses.

However, one piece of the puzzle that seems to be supported by data and held as relative consensus is the role of institutional investors. A report from CNBC, for example, claimed that the drive for bitcoin has been significantly impacted by users that have been in the space for less than one year, and have already purchased more than 1,000 bitcoin, currently valued at more than $23 million. It’s clear that a floodgate has opened, as more and more institutions are viewing bitcoin as a safe store of value.

Bloomberg reported that its own data seems to comply with this hypothesis: many of these firms are so desperate to get in on the action that they’re willing to pay markups of up to 350 percent of bitcoin’s’ current worth. Bloomberg’s analysts also claimed that regulators dragging their feet is likely feeding into this trend; without access to a legal bitcoin exchange-traded fund, directly purchasing bitcoin through exchanges, even at marked up rates, is the most reliable way to actually acquire bitcoin during this feeding frenzy.

Additionally, the bitcoin price gains have likely contributed to value rises for some of the most prominent altcoins, with many reporting percentage gains in valuation that are even higher than bitcoin’s. Of course, such percentages are much easier to obtain when bitcoin’s starting price was much, much higher, but nevertheless the wider cryptocurrency community is surely glad to bask in this newfound shared prosperity.

Reports on bitcoin’s next steps have varied wildly, with some suggesting that the valuation will increase by a further 130 precent in the next year, while other prominent figures, such as Coinbase’s CEO, have urged a course of caution. One of the encouraging predictions for bitcoin investors came from CNBC, which alleged that bitcoin will be a worthwhile investment, even if market corrections drive the price back down substantially in the first weeks of 2021. Its data found that, although bitcoin is currently overperforming in price compared to its stability, the underlying strength itself is as rock-solid as it has ever been. More likely than not, we have yet to even glimpse bitcoin’s potential.

